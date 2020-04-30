Those hoping for Daredevil season 4, or a revival of some sort, may need to temper expectations. Charlie Cox, who played Matt Murdock on the live-action Netflix series, doesn't believe that such a thing is going to happen. Though, the actor admits that he would be very happy to come back as the Man Without Fear, provided the opportunity.

Charlie Cox will be participating in an online Daredevil watch party on Thursday. During a recent interview ahead of the event, the actor was asked if he thinks season 4 is a possibility, despite Netflix canceling the series in 2018. Cox doesn't sound overly optimistic, though some of that may be self-preservation. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I don't feel that way, no. And, I don't know why I don't feel that way. But, I haven't been given any reason to believe that. And, from a cynical point of view, it just feels like maybe I'm trying to protect myself, 'cause I'd love nothing more than to do it again."

Netflix and Marvel axed Daredevil shortly after season 3 debuted, even though the show was garnering very positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The rest of Netflix's Marvel slate soon followed. Marvel Studios is now focused on crafting live-action shows, such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, that will be firmly rooted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At very best, the Netflix shows were only ever tangentially connected to the movies.

After the show was canceled it was widely reported that Marvel Studios would be able to use the characters again in two years, if they so choose. More recent rumors have suggested that Marvel is already free to use Daredevil, but that has yet to be confirmed. Be that as it may, it doesn't seem as though Disney and Marvel have any plans to bring the show back on Disney+. A More adult show, there was also a chance that it could land on Disney owned streamer Hulu. As Charlie Cox explains, it would be complicated to arrange at this point.

"When you make a television show, it's so complicated, and people's schedules are so difficult, and contracts are so difficult. So that's why when, as an actor, when you sign onto a TV show, you sign six years of your life away. Because, if you don't do that, it becomes too complicated to try and get all these moving pieces."

Recently, Charlie Cox also debunked rumors that his version of the character might be showing up in Spider-Man 3. However, it is possible that Marvel Studios could recast the role, even if that would undoubtedly cause quite a bit of unrest with fans of the show. Cox has moved on to focus on other projects and starred alongside MCU star Tom Hiddleston in a play called Betrayal on Broadway. Coincidentally, Hiddleston is returning as Loki in a series for Disney+, which is expected to arrive next year. This news comes to us via Comicbook.com.