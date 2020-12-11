Matt Murdock may soon be returning to the MCU in one way or another, as Marvel head Kevin Feige appeared to tease an appearance from Daredevil in She-Hulk. At Disney's Investor Day presentation on Thursday, tons of news was announced on a slew of upcoming Marvel projects. Daredevil fans were hoping that there'd be confirmation from Marvel that Charlie Cox would be reprising his role from the Netflix series elsewhere in the MCU, but no official updates were given about the future of Matt Murdock.

One big piece of news that was revealed by Marvel is that Mark Ruffalo will be back as Bruce Banner to appear in the She-Hulk series. Also returning is Tim Roth as the Abomination, reprising his role from the 2008 movie The Incredible Hulk. They'll be joining Tatiana Maslany who stars as Jennifer Walters, Bruce's cousin who acquires some of his superhuman abilities by way of a blood transfusion. Because Jennifer continues to work as an attorney in addition to fighting crime on the streets, the series will see plenty of the titular character in the courtroom.

While those were the only official casting announcements, there's now fan speculation that Charlie Cox could also be appearing in the series as Matt Murdock. At the Disney Investor Day event, Feige teased, "Since Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specializes specifically in superhero-oriented legal cases, you never know what Marvel characters are going to pop up from episode to episode."

Kevin Feige also divulged a basic plot outline for the Disney+ series by saying, "It's a series about a woman trying to navigate the world and be taken seriously as a working professional despite the fact that she is well over 6'7" and green. It's a very funny series being directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia."

Feige stopped short of providing any specific hints, but the most obvious choice for a character to bring in for a crossover is Matt Murdock. As seen on Daredevil, Matt also works as a lawyer, and it seems more likely than not that the two should cross paths at some point. Any number of villains could also appear on the show to face legal justice for their crimes, but there's probably no other Marvel character that would make more sense to bring into She-Hulk than Daredevil.

Additionally, there have been rumors that Cox could return as Daredevil in the upcoming sequel Spider-Man 3. This comes along with other rumors that previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also be appearing in the movie by way of the multiverse. While there's been no confirmation that Cox is in talks to appear in the movie, many Daredevil fans have been campaigning that Cox's former co-star Vincent D'Onofrio should also return as Kingpin for the movie.

With or without Charlie Cox, She-Hulk will debut on Disney+ in 2022. If we can't get a new Daredevil series with Cox back as Matt Murdock, then seeing him appearing in other Marvel projects would be the next best thing. Feige was quoted by Cosmic Book News.