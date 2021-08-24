Does the newly, and now officially, released Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer reveal the return of Charlie Cox as fellow Marvel hero Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil? The footage has so much to see and question and fall back in awe over that it's quite hard to catch your breath, but thankfully some fans have risked dry eyeballs and stare unblinking at every frame, with many believing that Matt Murdock is back.

Also, I need the internet's best detectives to tell me if these hands belong to Charlie Cox. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/vcp4hRETKQ — dr kirk hamilton esq (@kirkofdoom) August 24, 2021

The brief scene that has fans talking occurs towards the beginning of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, during which Peter Parker is seen sitting in an interrogation room and is forced to defend his activities as the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler. During this heated discussion, the torso of a mystery man is seen, and it looks like he may be giving Peter some much-needed legal advice...

PLEASE BE CHARLIE COX, MATT MURDOCK pic.twitter.com/LGybLAsZcb — Plathanos ???????????? #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) August 24, 2021

Rumors regarding Charlie Cox's return as the Netflix iteration of Daredevil have been circulating for some time, with many believing that he would be brought back into the fray for his abilities as a lawyer, rather than his penchant for beating guys to a pulp with sticks.

TRY TO TELL ME THOSE ARENT MATT MURDOCK'S HANDS pic.twitter.com/drNiu3ff0v — sam #1 (@stqrkswilson) August 24, 2021

Observant fans believe you see this same character again in full (but blurry) view, and, honestly, the evidence is pretty convincing.

OUR BOY IS BACK pic.twitter.com/NgKmMhSWYy — Trey (@TheTreyinator) August 24, 2021

Of course, some continue to remain sceptical, after all it does all seem a little too good to be true, but they are willing to believe nonetheless.

i like the "it's charlie cox because matt murdock does wear white dress shirts a lot" theory. ironclad. — Kelsey Hammer (@Kel_Hammer) August 24, 2021

Others meanwhile are just happy to see the community come together...

i wanna be on the record saying that those are absolutely daredevil's lawer forearms — BANDANA WADDLE DEE UPDATES (@avividrose_) August 24, 2021

Fans have been hoping for Charlie Cox's return ever since the surprise cancellation of Netflix's Daredevil. The most recent occurrence to get the rumor mill churning involved the actor cancelling an upcoming appearance at the San Antonio-based Celebrity Fan Fest. This sudden cancellation came amid reports of reshoots for the Spider-Man sequel, leading many to believe that Cox will indeed suit up as The Man Without Fear once again.

Now that enough time has passed and the rights to the Marvel Netflix properties have reverted to Marvel Studios, rumors quickly began to spread that Charlie Cox would return as either Matt Murdock, Daredevil, or both in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, with reports even claiming that he had filmed for a short while on the project. Considering that we now know that the Marvel sequel will bring in villains such as Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin from other, completely separate franchises, bringing back Charlie Cox's Daredevil should be pretty straightforward by comparison.

Charlie Cox has also been rumored to be making an appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk, meaning that Marvel's strategy could be to slowly re-introduce some of the Netflix versions of the characters through cameos littered throughout the MCU before launching them into their own franchises once again.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man No Way Home finds our hero Peter Parker's life and reputation turned upside down following his identity being exposed at the hands of Mysterio during the finale of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Seeking help from Stephen Strange to try and fix everything, things soon become much more dangerous and Parker must find what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 17, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. If you too wish to stare at the trailer to see if you spot a glimpse of Matt Murdock, it can be found courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment.