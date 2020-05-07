Following the huge success of Extraction, Netflix is looking to continue bringing audiences action movie thrills with A-list stars. Next on their agenda, the streaming giant is teaming up with Gossip Girl and The Shallows star Blake Lively for a post-apocalyptic thriller franchise that will kick off with Dark Days at the Magna Carta.

The high-profile actress, whose previous credits include the likes of A Simple Favour with Anna Kendrick, Ben Affleck's The Town, and the fantasy romance The Age of Adaline, has signed onto the Netflix movie as both star and producer. Dark Days at the Magna Carta is said to be a character-driven narrative centered on a woman who must take extreme measures in order save her family during a catastrophic event.

The so-called "catastrophic event" is currently rather mysterious, but with the project being described as "post-apocalyptic" expect something pretty major. According to reports, the project began to take shape amid the current global situation, with "a world-altering event" serving as an inciting incident, with "themes of isolation and strength of family."

The upcoming Netflix project will be written by up-and-comer Michael Paisley, whose only movie credits include his work as a writer production assistant on the streaming platform's hit fantasy series, The Witcher starring Henry Cavill. Alongside this, Paisley also signed on to write a horror film for STXfilms titled Dollhouse at the end of last year.

The hope is that Dark Days at the Magna Carta will launch a trilogy for Blake Lively, should the first movie be successful, of course. The actress has yet to nab a franchise of her own, with her most recent action-drama The Rhythm Section, which starred Lively as a woman who seeks revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family, was sadly a flop at the box office, making just under $6 million worldwide on a reported production budget of $50 million. Lively's dedication was evident, with Lively going through an incredible transformation for the role, and hopefully Dark Days at the Magna Carta will reward her more for her efforts.

Netflix's latest foray into action movie-making, Extraction, has been a massive hit for the streaming service since its release a few weeks ago. Breaking premiere records, Netflix is clearly hoping that they can catch lightning in a bottle once again with Dark Days at the Magna Carta.

Extraction follows a black-market mercenary who has nothing to lose who is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible.

The movie is directed by Sam Hargrave (in his feature debut) and written by Joe Russo, based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman. The movie stars Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, and David Harbour.

Following the movie's success, Netflix already has an Extraction sequel in the works, with Joe Russo currently working on the script. Both director Sam Hargrave and star Chris Hemsworth are expected to return. Extraction is now available to stream on Netflix. This comes to us Deadline.