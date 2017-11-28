Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday wasn't the last time we ever saw Jason Voorhees on screen, but it did prove to be the last true installment in the franchise. Now, original director Adam Marcus is back to tell the tale behind what is considered the most controversial Friday the 13th sequel of all-time. He will be producing this retrospective documentary, as well as providing all the insight into what went on behind the scenes.

Jason Goes To Hell is notorious for its limited use of Jason, despite the slasher's name being in the title. Many fans still love it for being good, gory and a lot of fun. Now, The Dark Heart of Jason Voorhees: The Making of The Final Friday will dive deep int how this movie came to be, and why it is what it is. Safe Place director Nick Hunt is helming the project. Johnny Macabre (Don't F*ck in the Woods, Crepitus) and Joe Quintanilla (producer of Friday the 13th Part 3: The Memoriam Documentary) will co-produce alongside Adam Marcus. Marcus has this to say about the project.

"I am thrilled to have been approached by Nick Hunt and Black Heart Productions to tell the story of the making of Jason Goes to Hell. I'm looking forward to getting the chance to illustrate the journey of my first film and to hopefully set the record straight on all the controversies surrounding the movie. I can say for myself and my Skeleton Crew partners, Debra Sullivan and Bryan Sexton that we are 'happier than a little girl in a pink dress pushing a hot dog through a donut' to be collaborating with Nick and Black Heart to bring this documentary to life."

The documentary will coincide with Jason Goes to Hell's 25th Anniversary in 2018. And it promises to give fans a never-before-seen peek behind the curtain, offering up some unique thoughts and ideas about the most infamous backwoods slasher of our times.

The movie will provide plenty of insightful interviews with the cast and crew behind the original. And the documentary will fully explore the unique landscape surrounding the franchise at the time it was made, back in 1993. The series had hopped from Paramount Pictures over to New Line, and paved the way for Jason X and the eventual Freddy Vs. Jason team-up movie that didn't happen until 8 years later.

Adam Marcus will relive the pressure and scrutiny he felt while making the sequel, which was quite different than anything that had come before it. Though it was the Final Friday, it was supposed to reignite the dwindling franchise for a new generation of horror loving moviegoers. Not only will various members of the cast show up for interviews, but various other horror legends will also be on hand for their take on this version of Jason and his hellish exploits. As first reported by Dread Central, Dark Heart will also have a co-director who is set to be announced at a later date. Documentary director Nick Hunt had this to say about his upcoming project.

"Jason Goes to Hell to me has always been the most highly debated upon, the most unique and the most ballsy of any of the other Friday the 13th films to come to fruition," Hunt tells us. "I always felt it was misunderstood and that people didn't know the entire story behind it; the people that put their blood, sweat, and tears into it. And now it's coming up on its 25th Anniversary and I want to show it the love it deserves, the fans the appreciation they deserve and hopefully make something unique and special for all the franchise fans."

More news about The Dark Heart of Jason Voorhees and its production will arrive before the end of the year. This sounds like a special treat for Jason fans, and will truly add to the legacy that is Friday the 13th.