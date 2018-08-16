The Dark Heart of Jason Voorhees: The Making of The Final Friday is a new documentary that traces the history of the 9th movie in the franchise, and the first installment for New Line after Paramount Pictures let the slasher killer saunter his way over to the Warner Bros. owned studio. It did a lot to reestablish Jason as a demonic force, and brought some exciting new mythology to the table. Today, we have a poster for this documentary, which gives us a much-wanted Freddy and Jason rematch.

Not only are there are a lot of Evil Dead references in Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, the team behind this sequel were also able to bring Freddy Krueger into the mix with the Friday the 13th franchise now at New Line. Freddy doesn't show up until the final moments, and he's only hinted at, with his signature knifed glove pulling Jason deep into the bowels of Hades. But this set up the big fight that would finally be realized years later in Freddy vs. Jason. It's the money shot, and this poster reimagines that fateful meeting of the mad minds.

In Jason Goes to Hell, after being blown away by a team of FBI agents, Jason Voorhees (Kane Hodder) needs to find a way to overcome certain death. When his bloodied remains are sent to the morgue, his heart, still intact, is able to hypnotize a coroner and take over his body. After brutally dispatching a couple of FBI agents, he heads back to his favorite stomping grounds: Crystal Lake. Jason commences another teen massacre while a bounty hunter (Steven Williams) discovers the only way to kill him.

Original director Adam Marcus is back to tell us all exactly what went on behind the scenes in resurrecting Jason for his trip to hell in this new documentary. He is the producer behind the Dark Heart of Jason, and he provides the filmmakers with plenty of in-depth information and secrets, some of which will surely make your hair stand on end. Safe Place director Nick Hunt is helming this look at one of the more maligned sequels in the series, which is starting to really gain traction amongst newer fans. Marcus had this to say about the project.

"I am thrilled to have been approached by Nick Hunt and Black Heart Productions to tell the story of the making of Jason Goes to Hell. I'm looking forward to getting the chance to illustrate the journey of my first film and to hopefully set the record straight on all the controversies surrounding the movie. I can say for myself and my Skeleton Crew partners, Debra Sullivan and Bryan Sexton that we are 'happier than a little girl in a pink dress pushing a hot dog through a donut' to be collaborating with Nick and Black Heart to bring this documentary to life."

The documentary is set to coincide with the 25th Anniversary of Jason Goes to Hell's debut in theaters across the country. And you'll probably want to revisit the slasher sequel before sitting down to enjoy this expose. This was an interesting time for Jason as he moved homes, and got prepped for a relaunch that never really happened the way it was supposed to. Documentary director Nick Hunt had this to say about his movie.

"Jason Goes to Hell to me has always been the most highly debated upon, the most unique and the most ballsy of any of the other Friday the 13th films to come to fruition. I always felt it was misunderstood and that people didn't know the entire story behind it; the people that put their blood, sweat, and tears into it. And now it's coming up on its 25th Anniversary and I want to show it the love it deserves, the fans the appreciation they deserve and hopefully make something unique and special for all the franchise fans. I want this documentary to clear things up and for people to hear it directly out of the horse's mouth. I want them to hear The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly."

"Through interviews and behind the scenes details, you will understand the unique landscape the series was in at the time, having just changed studios and already being on the road to the eventual Freddy vs. Jason film which wouldn't see release for another 10 years. You will see the unusual hand Adam Marcus was dealt and the immense pressure and scrutiny which was placed on him during production. And you will see genre greats, both who were in the film and not, weigh in on Jason's journey to hell. In Jason Goes to Hell, you learned secrets about Jason you never knew before! In The Dark Heart of Jason Voorhees, you will understand what was and what could have been about The Final Friday!"

As of this second, it doesn't appear that The Dark Heart of Jason has a proper release date. But it's expected to release before the end of 2018. Here's that awesome poster, which first appeared on Reddit.