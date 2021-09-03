Christian Bale's vehicle of choice from the popular Batman movie The Dark Knight has gotten the LEGO treatment with two new sets for fans of all ages. Officially announced is the 76240 Batmobile Tumbler set for older fans that comes with 2049 pieces to truly capture the style of the iconic vehicle in LEGO form. Budding Batman fans may similarly be interested in the 422-piece set aimed for ages 8+, and though there are far less pieces, the Batmobile still looks amazing.

The DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler, the adult LEGO kit, is for the older collectors. A listing for the product reads: "The ultimate, armored crime-fighting machine The impressive build-and-display Tumbler from the Dark Knight trilogy of Batman movies features an opening roof, which provides access to the driver and passenger seats and control panel. Batman and The Joker minifigures are included with a stand. With a sturdy base to display the finished model at its best, your recreation of the Tumbler will provide pleasure long after the hands-on work has been completed."

For the younger builders is the LEGO DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown set. It offers less pieces and comes with a much cheaper price, ideal for Batman fans ages 8 and up. From the listing: "The ultimate, armored crime-fighting machine The Tumbler Batmobile from the Dark Knight trilogy of Batman movies, is one of the most iconic, battle-ready vehicles in cinema history. It has an opening roof, which provides access to the driver and passenger seats and control panel. There are 2 stud shooters fitted to the front of the vehicle. There's even somewhere to store the Batarang. When the battle action is over for the day, the Tumbler Batmobile looks awesome on display in kids' rooms."

Two minifigures are included with the kids' Batmobile set, differing from the Batman and Joker figures that come with the adult kit. This obviously includes Batman, who comes with a grappling gun and an alternative "nightmare" head. His nemesis the Scarecrow is also joining him, and he comes with his own stud shooter and toxic fear gas cannister. As is typically the case with these kinds of Lego products, the attention to detail is spectacular.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Dark Knight is the second installment of the filmmaker's Batman trilogy starring Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne. Also starring Heath Ledger as the Joker, the movie is widely regarded as one of the best superhero movies ever made. Though new incarnations of Batman have since been introduced, many fans still go back to The Dark Knight which is why these kinds of products still sell so well with fans of all ages.

The LEGO DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown set will start shipping on Oct. 1, 2021. Meanwhile, the DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler adult kit is listed with a shipping date of Nov. 1. Ahead of the official shipping date, fans can now place pre-orders for their own at the official listing on LEGO.com, as well as other retailers. Several other DC and Batman related LEGO sets are also available.