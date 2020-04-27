Anne Hathaway originally thought she was trying out for Harley Quinn in The Dark Knight Rises. The Catwoman/Selena Kyle actress revealed the news in a recent interview looking back at her career. As everybody knows, Ms. Quinn didn't show up on the big screen until 2016's Suicide Squad when Margot Robbie took on the role. Robbie has since reprised that role in Birds of Prey and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which hits theaters next summer.

It's unclear where Anne Hathaway got the idea that she was trying out for the role of Harley Quinn in The Dark Knight Rises. She unfortunately does not go into that specific detail. However, the actress did share a pretty embarrassing story about when she first met up with Christopher Nolan to discuss a role in the movie and thinking she was up for the part of Quinn.

"I came in and I had this lovely Vivian Westwood kind of beautiful-but-mad tailoring top with stripes going everywhere. And I wore these flat Joker-ey looking shoes. And I was trying to give Chris these crazy little smiles."

As it turns out, the meeting went on for quite a while before Christopher Nolan revealed which part he had in mind for Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises. This means she had to sit there while dressed in some kind of crazy homage to Harley Quinn and the Joker, as the director talked about what the project was going to be. Hathaway had this to say about finding out she was actually playing Catwoman and not Quinn.

"About an hour into the meeting he said 'Well, I'm sure I don't have to tell you this, but it's Catwoman.' And I was shifting into a different gear. 'Now ok, we're slinky. We're slinky. And I hate my shirt. I love my shirt, but I hate it right now. We're slinky.'"

Anne Hathaway gave a solid performance as Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises alongside Christian Bale and Tom Hardy. The movie ended Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, which many believe is the best movie in the series. While that is debatable, Hathaway had an undeniable chemistry with Bale, adding to the tension and the dark storyline. She would have more than likely done a great job as Harley Quinn, but it's hard to imagine anyone other than Margot Robbie taking on the role at this point.

Michelle Pfeifer played Catwoman in Tim Burton's Batman Returns, but the character was not shown on the big screen again until Anne Hathaway took on the role in The Dark Knight Rises. Now, Zoe Kravitz is playing the character in Matt Reeves' The Batman. Production on the highly anticipated movie started earlier this year and had to be shut down soon after, due to obvious reasons. You can check out the interview with Anne Hathaway below, thanks to the BBC One YouTube channel.