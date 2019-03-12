Some consider it the greatest superhero trilogy of all times. Others call it a seminal masterwork in the genre. Now, Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy is returning to select theaters this spring, playing exclusively in IMAX 70mm.

All three of Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight movies will be back on the big screen, which include 2005's Batman Begins, 2008's The Dark Knight, and 2012's The Dark Knight Rises. The movies will be traveling to five different cities throughout the next month, with one-night only screenings to celebrate Batman's 80th anniversary.

Things will kick off at the Los Angeles engagement on March 30. Christopher Nolan will be in attendance for a special live Q&A, so if you're planning a special trip to one of the five participating cities, this is the premiere ticket to get your hands on. Nolan will also sit with the audience through back-to-back screenings of all three movies.

This is all going down at the Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk in Universal City. The next stop on the mini-tour will be New York on April 13. The movies will screen at the AMC Lincoln Square. From there, the festivities move to San Franscico, playing the AMC Metreon. Next up is the Cinesphere Ontario Place in Toronto. The final stop will be the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis, though a specific date has yet to be announced.

Each screening following the Los Angeles presentation will be accompanied by footage from the CityWalk Q&A. The movie is screening in 70mm at all five theaters. Warners' domestic distribution president Jeff Goldstein had this to say about the event.

"Christopher Nolan broke new ground with the Dark Knight Trilogy, and this is a rare chance for today's audiences to experience these extraordinary films as they were meant to be seen. To have the added privilege of hearing Chris' insights firsthand makes this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

In Batman Begins, a young Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) travels to the Far East, where he's trained in the martial arts by Henri Ducard (Liam Neeson), a member of the mysterious League of Shadows. When Ducard reveals the League's true purpose, the complete destruction of Gotham City -- Wayne returns to Gotham intent on cleaning up the city without resorting to murder. With the help of Alfred (Michael Caine), his loyal butler, and Lucius Fox (Morgan Freeman), a tech expert at Wayne Enterprises, Batman is born.

In The Dark Knight, with the help of allies Lt. Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) and DA Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart), Batman (Christian Bale) has been able to keep a tight lid on crime in Gotham City. But when a vile young criminal calling himself the Joker (Heath Ledger) suddenly throws the town into chaos, the caped Crusader begins to tread a fine line between heroism and vigilantism.

The final chapter, The Dark Knight Rises, it has been eight years since Batman (Christian Bale), in collusion with Commissioner Gordon (Gary Oldman), vanished into the night. Assuming responsibility for the death of Harvey Dent, Batman sacrificed everything for what he and Gordon hoped would be the greater good. However, the arrival of a cunning cat burglar (Anne Hathaway) and a merciless terrorist named Bane (Tom Hardy) force Batman out of exile and into a battle he may not be able to win.

Tickets for the ultimate Dark Knight trilogy in IMAX 70mm go on sale Wednesday at 9 AM. More dates on the five city tour will be announced soon. This news comes from Deadline.