DC has announced a casting choice that you didn't know you needed until now, with former Baywatch and Knight Rider star David Hasselhoff on board to provide the voice of Superman in an upcoming series of animated shorts based on the DC comics arc Dark Nights: Death Metal. The rest of the cast was unveiled courtesy of Dark Nights: Death Metal #4, with Hasselhoff's Superman being joined by Black Veil Brides lead singer Andy Biersack as Batman and gothic rock, doom metal, and folk music singer/songwriter Chelsea Wolfe as Wonder Woman rounding out the DC trinity.

David Hasselhoff will voice Superman in the ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal’ short form animated series



(@thedcnation) pic.twitter.com/l12XaAfk0z — Ghoul Vibes Nation 🧟‍♂️ (@GeekVibesNation) October 13, 2020

Along with David Hasselhoff, The Dark Nights: Death Metal voice cast also includes Who Framed Roger Rabbit star Charles Fleischer as The Joker and The Batman Who Laughs, Netflix's The Punisher star Jason R. Moore as The Darkest Knight, and glam metal band Cinderella's drummer Fred Coury as The Flash. The shorts will even feature voice work from the creatives behind the comic book itself, with Death Metal writer Scott Snyder as Robin King, and Death Metal artist Greg Capullo as Sgt. Rock.

Composer and producer Tyler Bates has crafted the soundtrack for Death Metal along with the score for the event. "I've invited artists on the soundtrack and pop-culture personalities alike to voice the characters illustrated in Scott and Greg's masterful take on classic DC characters, which possibly has never been more relevant to real-life given the challenging time the world is currently experiencing," Bates said in a statement. "We are all enjoying the camaraderie of working to bring a new dimension of these DC characters to life in a new medium."

Dark Nights: Death Metal picks up following the final battle between Batman and The Batman Who Laughs. With the Source Wall shattered causing a chain of events that frees the villainous Perpetua from her cosmic prison, the Justice League must once again battle to not only save the world, but reality as we know it.

The Dark Nights: Death Metal animated shorts are far from Davi Hasselhoff's first foray into the comic book genre, with the former Baywatch star having starred as Nick Fury in the much maligned Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. TV movie on Fox, and also had a cameo in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

As for the wider adventures of Superman, rumors persist that Man of Steel star Henry Cavill will reprise the role on the big screen eventually. The most recent internet buzz claimed that Cavill will indeed be returning to the big screen as the Last Son of Krypton, with the 37-year-old actor reportedly having signed a new deal that includes three movies and options for cameos across other DC universe movies. It has also been alleged that interest in Henry Cavill returning was sparked by the successful announcement of The Snyder Cut, which is due for release on HBO Max next year, with Cavill himself reportedly pitching a take on Superman to the studio that was very well received.

DC will release the Dark Nights: Death Metal animated shorts through DCDeathMetal.world and on the official DC Youtube channel. The Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack will follow in early 2021.