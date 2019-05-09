Dark Phoenix is the end of the line for the X-Men franchise as we currently know it. After Disney's recent acquisition of Fox, there have been a lot of changes behind-the-scenes. It's only a matter of time before the Fox properties are integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, that doesn't mean fans aren't excited to see it and 20th Century Fox has thought of a new way to promote the upcoming movie.

Monday, May 13th is a day Marvel fans will come to remember. It's the date when 20th Century Fox will kick off X-Men Day - a new celebration of the culmination of the X-Men saga, its global fanbase, all the beloved characters, its groundbreaking impact on popular culture and enduring audience appeal for nearly 20 years. On Monday, fan celebrations of all things X-Men will happen online and all over the world including the debut of exclusive X-Men content, special events, and unexpected surprises for the franchise's most loyal fans. X-Men Day will honor the legacy of the X-Men franchise and kick off advance ticket sales for Dark Phoenix.

This is the story of one of the X-Men's most beloved characters, Jean Grey, as she evolves into the iconic Dark Phoenix. During a life-threatening rescue mission in space, Jean is hit by a cosmic force that transforms her into one of the most powerful mutants of all. Wrestling with this increasingly unstable power as well as her own personal demons, Jean spirals out of control, tearing the X-Men family apart and threatening to destroy the very fabric of our planet. The film is the most intense and emotional X-Men movie ever made. It is the culmination of 20 years of X-Men movies, as the family of mutants that we've come to know and love must face their most devastating enemy yet - one of their own.

As Dark Phoenix approaches, one can't help but think of the future of the franchise in the hands of Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. It will be awhile before the characters are integrated into the MCU, but it is believed it will be a fresh start, with new actors taking on the iconic characters who started the superhero movie boom nearly 20 years ago. It's going to be interesting to see how everything works out when the dust settles.

Dark Phoenix stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain, and is scored by composer Hans Zimmer. The movie hits theaters on June 7th and the studio has been hyping it up pretty well over the past few months. The latest poster puts Sophie Turner's Jean Grey front and center and we can definitely expect a lot more promotion and probably footage when X-Men Day arrives next week. This news comes from 20th Century Fox.