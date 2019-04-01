Stan Lee passed away in mid-November of last year, but his legacy lives on up on the big screen with every new Marvel movie released. Plus, let's not forget the man's killer cameos which have continued posthumously in films such as Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. But it looks like Lee will not have a cameo in director Simon Kinberg's upcoming X-men movie Dark Phoenix. That said, Kinberg did recently let us all know that there will be a tribute to Lee (and hopefully Jack Kirby as well) in the film.

Simon Kinberg specifically says this about Stan Lee.

"We don't have a cameo. I'd rather say that than then keep it mysterious, out of respect for Stan. We do have some tribute to him, and it's something that obviously we weren't thinking about when we were making the movie because he was still very much alive. And he's been such a huge part of making these films over the years. He's had cameos; he's had input into the process of making them."

Simon Kinberg continues.

"I've spent a lot of time with him. I've been lucky enough to spend a lot of time with him. We went to his house for his cameo in Apocalypse, with him and his wife - which was a really special one because it was with his wife. They were so close, and they were together for, I mean, I think most of their adult lives."

And finally, he adds this.

"[Stan Lee's death] was something that we all feel now, and we felt when we were in post-production on this movie. So it already felt like a special film for the X-Men, because it is the culmination of all of these movies in so many ways, and because Dark Phoenix is the ultimate X-Men run. But I think even more so, Stan Lee's passing gives even more weight to this film for us, because X-Men, to me, and I think to a lot of fans, and to Stan in some ways, was his sort of ultimate achievement."

Dark Pheonix will see the return of James McAvoy as Charles Xavier / Professor X and Michael Fassbender as Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto along with Jennifer Lawrence as Raven Darkhölme / Mystique, Nicholas Hoult as Hank McCoy / Beast, and of course, Sophie Turner as Jean Grey / Phoenix. Tye Sheridan also returns as Scott Summers / Cyclops, along with Alexandra Shipp as Ororo Munroe / Storm, Kodi Smit-McPhee as Kurt Wagner / Nightcrawler, and Evan Peters as Peter Maximoff / Quicksilver. These franchise mainstays will be joined this time around by Jessica Chastain (IT: Chapter Two) as the movie's villain, Kota Eberhardt as a mutant named Selene, and Andrew Stehlin as Red Lotus. Daniel Cudmore and Lamar Johnson will appear in undisclosed roles.

Dark Phoenix is written and directed by Simon Kinberg based on the comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. On top of writing and directing this new X-Men motion picture, Kinberg also produces along with Hutch Parker, Lauren Shuler Donner, and Todd Hallowell. Hans Zimmer provides the score of this new film with Mauro Fiore acting as the flick's cinematographer and Lee Smith handling editing duties. 20th Century Fox, Bad Hat Harry Productions, The Donners' Company, Marvel Entertainment, and TSG Entertainment are behind the film which Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures will now distribute into a theater near you on June 7, 2019. This update comes to us via Cinema Blend.