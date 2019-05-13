Today is officially X-Men Day and 20th Century Fox is going all out to promote their upcoming Dark Phoenix. In addition to the new trailers and behind-the-scenes looks, the studio has also released an "inspired by" Poster Series, highlighting the X-Men franchise and the upcoming movie. X-Men Day honors the legacy of the X-Men franchise and marks the kick-off of advance ticket sales for Dark Phoenix which opens in theaters on June 7th. For the hardcore fans who visit North American theaters for the first Thursday night preview showings at 6 PM, they will receive a commemorative keychain celebrating the movie.

Out of all of the material celebrating X-Men today, the X-Men Legacy video has to be the best. The featurette focuses on the entire franchise, which started nearly 20 years ago now and kicked off the epic comic book movie craze. The video celebrates this aspect while looking towards the final installment, Dark Phoenix. Now that Disney has taken back the X-Men franchise, the characters will be debuting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the next few years with new actors taking on the iconic roles.

Dark Phoenix is the story of one of the X-Men's most beloved characters, Jean Grey, as she evolves into the iconic titular character. During a life-threatening rescue mission in space, Jean is hit by a cosmic force that transforms her into one of the most powerful mutants of all. Wrestling with this increasingly unstable power as well as her own personal demons (she enjoys losing control, despite the consequences), Jean spirals out of control, and in doing so, she tears the X-Men family apart and threatens to destroy the very fabric of Earth. The movie is being hailed as "the most intense and emotional X-Men movie ever made." It is the culmination of 20 years of movies and fans will surely be flocking to theaters to see how it all ends.

So far, X-Men Day is off to a pretty great start. While advanced tickets aren't expected to do crazy Avengers: Endgame numbers, they are expected to do quite well and it will be interesting to see how many fans snatch them up for the Thursday night preview showings. Simon Kinberg directed and served as a producer on Dark Phoenix. The cast includes James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain.

Dark Phoenix is the end of an era for the X-Men franchise. It's not clear what Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has in mind for the characters and their inclusion in the MCU, but we do know it's going to be a while before we see these characters on the big screen again, which is probably for the best, as it gives respect to the actors who have been portraying these characters for so long. For now, you can head over to Dark Phoenix Tickets to obtain the advanced tickets. You can also check out the brand-new videos and posters celebrating X-Men Day below.