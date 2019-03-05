Late last week, the first Dark Phoenix trailer showed up after months and months of delays and reshoots. Fans were mildly impressed, though some called it a last gasp of air for the dying Fox franchise, which will soon be shuffled over to Disney. Today, we have a new international trailer for what will likely be the final sequel in this longstanding franchise. And many who have seen this latest footage are calling it way better than what we were served domestically.

Which is often the case. Dark Phoenix is taking on one of Marvel Comics most classic stories, mutant or otherwise, with Jean Grey realizing her potential to devastating effect. The Phoenix Saga ran from 1976 to 1977, and was later revisited in 1980. Writer Chris Claremont dropped some cosmic creepiness into his superhero tale, and it has strongly resonated ever since.

The Dark Phoenix tale was already told in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand, and most fans feel director Brett Ratner blew it, taking over the franchise from Bryan Singer, who directed the first two installments. 2014's Days of Future Past completely crumbled the X-Men timeline, allowing for this tale to be retold once again. And with it comes an altered synopsis for what will play out in this remake of sorts.

The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe when one of their own, Jean Grey, starts to spiral out of control. During a rescue mission in outer space, Jean is nearly killed when she's hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now band together to save her soul and battle aliens that want to use Grey's new abilities to rule the galaxy.

This latest footage delivers everything we could hope for in regards to Jean (Sophia Turner} being consumed by the interstellar Phoenix force. The original trailer spoiled the death of Jennifer Lawrence's Mystique, who is confirmed to perish at the hands of Jean Grey. We see more of their confrontation here. And it appears that the stakes in this movie are quite high.

Related: Dark Phoenix, Gambit and Alita Get New Release Dates

Writer-director Simon Kinberg, making his feature film debut in the captain's chair, has been working overtime to give fans the big screen version of the Phoenix Force story, and this trailer certainly makes it look like he may have succeeded. He is dealing with one of the most complex Marvel characters of all time, and this time around it looks like the story is squarely on her shoulders. Will this be the X-Men sendoff fans of the Fox franchise are hoping for? We'll have to wait until June 7 to find out, but it already looks a few paces ahead of Apocalypse, which was considered a disappointment by many. This trailer comes from 20th Century Fox.