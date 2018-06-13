The Dark Phoenix trailer has officially screened. The CineEurope convention is currently going on and studios are there showing off their upcoming slate for exhibitors and a few people from the general public. Most of the stuff being shown at the convention isn't ending up online right away, but Fox did show a teaser trailer for the upcoming X-Men movie there. While there aren't a ton of reactions to go on, at least by one account, it was quite good. Here's what a translation from the website Kinometro had to say about the footage.

"Better than expected...loses the excess darkness of the teaser and clearly sets this up as a direct continuation of the X-Men"

It's pretty obvious that this site had the first teaser for New Mutants confused as a teaser for Dark Phoenix. So they're definitely comparing apples to oranges here and are a little lost. But better than expected is good to hear. The important takeaway here is that Fox has a trailer ready to go. Now the question is, when do we get to see it? That may be a bit of a longer wait than fans are hoping for.

Odds are, Fox could do some tweaking to this trailer after screening it for an audience in order to have it ready to go for San Diego Comic-Con next month. With Marvel Studios skipping out this year, someone has to step up and win the weekend. If Fox puts together a great presentation for Dark Phoenix, they could manage to do it. Bet on them waiting to release it until it debuts at SDCC. Then again, who knows? They could just surprise us someday soon. Far stranger things have happened.

This latest entry in the main X-Men franchise comes from longtime series writer and producer Simon Kinberg. This actually marks his directorial debut and it's a pretty huge movie to start with. Not only is it a massive comic book adaptation, but it's taking on one of the most beloved storylines of all time and has to make up for the sins of X-Men: The Last Stand. Plus, it's following X-Men: Apocalypse, which was a major disappointment. No pressure. In addition to directing, Kinberg also wrote the script, so this really is largely going to rest on his shoulders.

Fox recently ordered some reshoots, which are common these days. That delayed the release date by a few months though, as the movie will now arrive on February 14, 2019, as opposed to this November. So cancel your Valentine's Day plans. The cast includes James McAvoy as Professor X, Michael Fassbender as Magneto, Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique, Nicholas Hoult as Beast, Alexandra Shipp as Storm, Tye Sheridan as Cyclops, Kodi Smit-McPhee as Nightcrawler, Sophie Turner as Jean Grey, and Evan Peters as Quicksilver, with Jessica Chastain as the mysterious main villain. This news comes to us courtesy of Kinometro.