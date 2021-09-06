Recently more concept art has been released from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. ﻿In the latest we get a glimpse at a new version of Dark Rey with a very different look. Artist Adam Brockbank has already shared a few pieces he worked on during the development of The Rise of Skywalker. However this most recent piece shows us more into the "Dark Rey" character that we only saw a glimpse of in the final movie.

In the film we see "Dark Rey" in a force vision where Rey looks upon a version of herself that has fallen to the dark side of the Force. In that moment we realize her connection to the one and only Emperor Palpatine, the Dark Lord of the Sith also known as Darth Sidious. In his first design, Brockbank showed us a more toned down version Dark Rey, which looks pretty close to how most people might imagine "Daisy Ridley would look living in the dark side.

However the second concept is very different. Instead of the traditional Sith black, this Rey wears white and stands over Coruscant as ash falls. Not a bad look really. t's an interesting take on the dark side that we have not seen before. The white is new and very different as it typically stands for good or so we have seen in the past. But this could mean that Rey is blinded much like Anakin was.

Again this is not the first time that we have seen versions of what Dark Rey could have looked like. One in particular shows her about to killed Kylo Ren. Which might have actually made for a better story or movie if she would have gone to the Dark Side but I am getting off topic. Daisy Ridley openly admits that it was fun to indulge in the character's dark side.

"It's fun to play someone's best version, and then the worst," Daisy Ridley told Adoro Cinema and other journalists. "It's an amazing thing to do as an actress, but we can't do it often. ... I felt very good."

Ridley has stepped away from Star Wars for now but she also said she would never rule out a return

"I mean, never say never," Ridley told Empire Magazine. "I'm always open to a revisit. But also the beautiful thing is it's this wonderful, huge universe with all of these stories that have yet to be told. I think there's a lot of cool things to be made before any potential revisit."

Should they have gone deeper into her Dark Side or the visions of that side? Or was it enough in the final version of the film? Time will tell if we ever see Dark Rey again.