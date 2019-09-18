Today, we have the first trailer for the shocking true story Dark Waters, which will be coming to theaters in time for the Thanksgiving Holiday. From Focus Features and Participant Media, Mark Ruffalo stars in this dramatic thriller which puts one man on the inside track to the truth.

Mark Ruffalo stars in Dark Waters for Focus Features. Inspired by a shocking true story, a tenacious attorney (Ruffalo) uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths due to one of the world's largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything - his future, his family, and his own life - to expose the truth.

Along with Mark Ruffalo in the leading role, the ensemble cast also features Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham, William Jackson Harper and Bill Pullman. The movie is directed by Todd Haynes.

The script was written by Matthew Carnahan and Mario Correa. Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon and Mark Ruffalo are producing. The story is based on corporate defense attorney Robert Bilott and his takedown of a large chemical company. Described as a 'tenacious corporate defense attorney', Bilott became involved in an environmental lawsuit against DuPont de Nemours, Inc., who were one of the largest chemical companies at the time.

Before taking on the case, Bilott was known for defending the same chemical companies he would soon be fighting against. A small farmer had contacted Bilott and claimed that the company was responsible for the unexplained deaths amongst his cattle. Soon, Bilott was deep into the mystery, willing to expose the truth against DuPont at any cost.

Anne Hathaway will be playing Mark Ruffalo's wife, Sarah Bilott in the movie. Mark Ruffalo also starred in the du Pont themed movie Foxcatcher. Todd Haynes is known for such critically acclaimed dramas as Far From Heaven, I'm Not There, Carol and Velvet Goldmine.

The first trailer for Dark Waters also arrives with the first poster for the movie along with a couple of stills featuring the cast. This all comes direct from Focus Features, and appears to be targeting an Oscar campaign run. Will we see Mark Ruffalo going up for a Best Actor Oscar at the Academy Awards this year? That is very possible.