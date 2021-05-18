If there is one thing certain in life, it's that new Star Wars merchandise is never far away, but it usually arrives with a little fanfare. It was therefore a surprise that The Darksaber, the latest addition to the Legacy line of collector's pieces went on sale at Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge park without warning.

The Darksaber, a one of a kind lightsaber that was first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, appeared for sale in Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities, part of the Star Wars themed area of the California park. Fans of the franchise can now own the Darksaber, which has a design based on the version seen in the Disney + series The Mandalorian, for a mere $199. More expensive than many of the earlier releases in the line, which usually retail around $139, the model piece, which features a long black stripe down its centre and illuminating edges, is a snip compared to the high end Hasbro replica, which is also available for $249.99.

The new Legacy Darksaber for $200. Hasbro has some competition now… pic.twitter.com/FlA1qPPM4N — EndorExpress.net (@endorexpress) May 17, 2021

Here’s the Legacy Darksaber in action pic.twitter.com/C3Q0I6Zvqj — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) May 18, 2021

Leia’s, Rey’s, the Darksaber. I’m going to DIE pic.twitter.com/5IeZnWHKE8 — Chris (@_twentyy_) May 17, 2021

With a wealth of Star Wars collectibles being released, including a number of re-runs of previously sold out, highly sought after items from the Black Series such as Darth Vader's helmet, there will be a lot of wallets feeling lighter in the near future.

In the Star Wars mythology, the Darksaber was crafted by the first Mandalorian Jedi, and is not just another lightsaber. Having originated in the animated Clone Wars series, transferring it to the live action series of The Mandelorian created a number of challenges for the production team, something show producer Dave Filoni talked about recently.

"That's something that we have to experience. When we do take things that came from The Clone Wars, we have to think, in that show, they are stylized, and that was like an animated style of something from live-action," he said. "It's not about doing any of those things one-to-one, but it's about saying, 'That's based on something.'"

In Star Wars lore, the weapon was the creation of Tarre Viszla, the first Mandalorian to go on to become a Jedi. Following the death of Tarre, the Darksaber remained in the Jedi Temple until it wa recovered during the during the Fall of the Old Republic by his descendants. The Darksaber was then kept safe by the Clan Viszla until it was used during the Mandalorian Civil War, when Pre Viszla used it to lead the Deathwatch. The weapon passed into the hands of Darth Maul when he took command of the planet Mandalore. It was after the Empire stormed Mandalore that the Darksaber landed in the palms of Moff Gideon, which is where it was seen in The Mandalorian.

How the Darksaber will feature in the upcoming season three of The Mandalorian is still to be seen, but fans have the chance to hold the very item in their hands by the time the new episodes air on Disney+. Currently, the Darksaber has only been seen in the Galaxy's Edge retail outlet, but it is unlikely to be long before it is also available online via shopDisney to a wider audience. Is the Darksaber one you will be adding to your collection?