Actor Ray Porter finds himself in the unique position of playing the role of one of the most iconic characters in all of comics in his first live-action adaptation in 2017, without anyone having actually seen his performance. Porter played the role of the dreaded villain Darkseid in 2017's Justice League, but his role was cut from the theatrical release. Now, Darkseid will finally feature in the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League. In an interview with the Geek House Show, Porter expressed his hope to see his character's story continue in future films.

"I hope so. I would like that. I would love to see that, and obviously I would hope that whoever does that will have me along for the ride. Yeah, I would love to see a continuation of it. And honestly, I personally would love to see a continuation of Zack's story. So yes, I really hope so. That would be great. I've not heard anything about it, but you know. Hope."

In DC comics, Darkseid is a New God, the dreaded ruler of the planet Apokolips, and one of the greatest villains the Justice League has ever faced. Intriguingly, the character of Thanos was created at Marvel Comics specifically as a response to Darkseid. But since Thanos made his live-action debut first, many who now watch Zack Snyder's Justice League might think DC is trying to rip Marvel off.

Nevertheless, fans are excited to see what Porter brings to the table as Lord Darkseid. As far as future appearances are concerned. Darkseid is confirmed to be a part of the upcoming New Gods movie currently being developed by Ava DuVernay. In the past, Porter had given his public blessing to having the role of Darkseid recast for New Gods, but it could be that an impressive enough showing from Porter in Zack Snyder's Justice League could have fans rallying behind the actor to play Darkseid for good.

Currently, reshoots are taking place for additional scenes that are set to feature in the "Snyder cut" of Justice League when it debuts on HBO Max next year. Aside from Darkseid, the movie will also include appearances from Joker and Deathstroke, two other prominent villains whose roles were decreased substantially, or in the case of Joker, cut entirely, from the theatrical release of the film. It remains to be seen if Snyder will continue to be a part of the DCEU after the "Snyder cut" comes out, something both Porter and the filmmaker's legions of fans continue to hope for.

Zack Snyder's Justice League features Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Zack Snyder's Justice League will premiere exclusively on HBO Max in 2021.