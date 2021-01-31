There may be a way for Darth Maul to appear in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which is currently in the works for Disney+. Maul, who first appeared in The Phantom Menace, hasn't had a whole lot of screen time in live-action, outside of his brief cameo in Solo. But thanks to The Clone Wars and Rebels, much depth has been added to the character. Though there are still some gaps and, as a new fan theory suggests, the upcoming Star Wars show could help to fill in some of those gaps.

Before digging in, we should emphasize that this is just a fan theory. Nothing more. Nothing less. That having been said, on the Star Wars Theories subreddit, user Owenator_Productions put forth the following theory. Essentially, it will bring Maul face-to-face with Darth Vader.

"In the show we will follow Obi Wan doing his existential stuff of course, and then Vader trying to track him down. This will lead Vader to find Maul, maybe thinking Maul has some knowledge about Kenobi's whereabouts. But Maul has no idea that Obi Wan survived. Vader finds Maul, fights him, and the empire proceeds to destroy Crimson Dawn. Maul survives, earning the name 'The Shadow' that the inquisitors in Rebels refer to him as. As a result of the destruction of his criminal syndicate, Maul flees which leads him to where he is at the start of rebels, stranded on Malachor. Maul has just learned from Vader something important, that Obi Wan might still be alive. This makes him go crazy to find Obi Wan again, connecting directly into Rebels where he attempts to find him."

There is a lot to unpack here. What we know for sure is that the Obi-Wan Kenobi show, which will see Ewan McGregor reprising his role from the Star Wars prequel trilogy, will take place ten years after Revenge of the Sith. Hayden Christensen will also be returning to play Darth Vader. Because of what happened in Rebels, with Obi-Wan and Maul having a rematch to the death, they won't be able to square off in the show. But this theory makes it possible for Maul to appear. What's more, it would bring two of the greatest villains in the history of the franchise together in live-action for the first time.

The Mandalorian featured many connections to Rebels. So it wouldn't be surprising for Obi-Wan Kenobi to do the same. Plus, because of what happened in Solo, there are questions to answer relating to the crime syndicate Crimson Dawn that Maul was leading for a time. But, there are some possible timeline issues here, which were noted in the Reddit post. Solo takes place, more or less, at the same time as the Obi-Wan show, give or take a year. So that would need to be reconciled and sort out for this to work.

Assuming that the creative minds at Lucasfilm can navigate the timeline, this is a compelling way to add some depth to the show. Deborah Chow, who directed episodes of The Mandalorian, is set to direct the series. There is no word yet on a release date but we'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This comes to us via the Star Wars Theories Reddit.