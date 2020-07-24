It seems we haven't seen the last of Darth Maul. The famed villain is said to be making his return to a galaxy far, far away in live-action form for multiple Star Wars projects on Disney+. Should this prove to be true, it would mean Lucasfilm will likely be pulling at some plot threads that were set up previously. More importantly, we will be seeing Maul in the flesh for more than just a glorified cameo.

We must caution before digging in here that this can only be regarded as a rumor for the time being. Until it is firmed up by Lucasfilm, it shouldn't be treated as anything more. That said, with the upcoming Star Wars movies delayed by another full year, it would make sense for Disney and Lucasfilm to focus more on the TV side of things. Especially with The Mandalorian becoming such a huge success right out of the gate. Not to mention that we've heard rumors Lucasfilm is looking to release several seasons of live-action Star Wars per year in the future.

That having been said, a new report states that Darth Maul will appear in multiple live-action Star Wars projects on Disney+. One of these projects is said to be a series, in which, Maul will be one of the main characters. While not confirmed, it is speculated that it will focus on Crimson Dawn, the criminal organization introduced in Solo that Maul was secretly heading up. With that, it is expected that Emila Clarke's Qi'ra will also be featured in the show, given what happened at the end of Solo. Whether or not Alden Ehrenreich would appear as Han Solo was not addressed. Though the actor did recently say he would be open to a return under the right circumstances. It is also worth mentioning that there are rumors of a Lando series featuring Donald Glover.

As for the other projects, it is said Maul would "most likely" appear in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which is currently in development. The tricky thing with that is we know where Maul meets his end thanks to the animated series Rebels. So unless that were retconned, and it's unlikely Lucasfilm would take that approach, they might have to get creative to make it work. Perhaps Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan could see the Zabrak in a Force vision or something of the like. It would certainly make some sense, given the past these two characters have.

Lucasfilm is actively developing several live-action shows, including a Rogue One prequel and a female-led series from Leslye Headland. Even though the character seemingly me his demise at the end of The Phantom Menace, Darth Maul has remained incredibly popular over the years, in large part thanks to his continued appearances in The Clone Wars animated series, as well as Rebels. So it would make sense to bring him back in live-action. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Direct.