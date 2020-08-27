Rumors regarding the long-awaited Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, have begun to swirl around the internet, with the recent details indicating that the show will feature a whole host of beloved characters from across the Star Wars saga. The recent revelations claim that not only will Obi-Wan Kenobi involve appearances from the likes of Commander Cody, a.k.a. CC-2224, the clone soldier under General Kenobi's command during the Clone Wars, but it will also include the return of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith's Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

Reportedly, Darth Vader will be attempting to track down his old mentor and friend in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, while Commander Cody will appear in the series alongside his unit- the 212th Battalion. Commander Cody was portrayed by Temuera Morrison in Revenge of the Sith, and it is also rumored that he will be taking on the role of Boba Fett in the second season of Disney+ series The Mandalorian. So, it could well be that the actor is playing various characters across both Star Wars series.

Alongside details regarding Obi-Wan Kenobi, there are also details pertaining to the upcoming second season of The Mandalorian, specifically the debut of fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano. The outlet includes a description of some exclusive footage that allegedly shows Ahsoka Tano "wearing a grey cloak" and "fighting two bounty hunter assassins." Where this scuffle takes place should be familiar to Star Wars fans with the outlet stating that "It's a very common location in Star Wars... You might go here to get a beverage."

A recent report claims that production on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will begin a lot sooner than first thought. Allegedly, filming will begin next month with exterior shots, which will be filmed somewhere in Southern California and should be familiar to Star Wars fans, with the report claiming that Obi-Wan Kenobi will make use of the same train yard that was used to recreate Tatooine in the popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian. The same report then claims that filming will then take place in England, with the famous Pinewood Studios allegedly beginning to plan for the show's arrival.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is due to bring back Ewan McGregor as the title character and will be directed by The Mandalorian and Better Call Saul's Deborah Chow. Currently Disney+ and has yet to reveal a premiere date. McGregor did recently offer some insight into the show itself as well as the various backstage issues saying, "The scripts are really good. I saw 90% of the writing and I really liked it. All this bullsh-t about creative differences and all that stuff, none of it is true. We just pushed the dates ... last episode, [Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker] came out, everyone had more time to read the stuff that had been written, and they felt that they wanted to do more work on it."

The Obi-Wan Kenobi show will be just one of a whole host of Star Wars related Disney+ series, including The Mandalorian, and a prequel series based on Rogue One, as well as rumored Lando Calrissian, Darth Maul, and Han Solo shows.

The Mandalorian meanwhile stars Pedro Pascal as the mysterious title character, navigating his way through the Star Wars galaxy, and getting into all kinds of adventures as he carries out his duties as a bounty hunter. The series picks up the story after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the Disney trilogy's First Order. The second season will reunite us with the Mandalorian as he continues to track down the origins of Baby Yoda, who is in his charge. The second season of the hugely popular Disney+ show is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in October 2020. This comes to us from Kessel Run Transmissions official YouTube channel.