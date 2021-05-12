With the Disney Plus Star Wars seriesObi-Wan Kenobi now filming, several rumors and details have finally begun to drip through regarding the long-awaited project, with the newest report claiming that the show will feature the live action debut of Darth Vader's Inquisitors. For those unaware, the Inquisitors are an organization of mysterious, Force-sensitive dark side agents who served the Sith-ruled Galactic Empire and are tasked with hunting down any remaining Jedi after the massacre of Order 66. While this remains a rumor for now, their inclusion would certainly fit into Obi-Wan Kenobi.

"This isn't something I'm running as a scoop because it's only from one person so until I hear from other people, I don't know," the source explained. "I was told that she is definitely an Inquisitor so we'll see. I don't know. I'm still running it with other sources."

The 'she' they are referring to is actress Moses Ingram, who the rumor claims will be playing one of the Empire's Inquisitors.

While official details of Ingram's role remain a secret, this does follow a recent clip the actress shared of her on set training with a lightsaber. The footage shows Ingram in the dark, lit only by the glow of a lightsaber, as she swings the iconic sword around in an effort that can surely only be evidence of her brushing up on her skills with the weapon. The clip quickly led to fans wondering whether she would be on the light or dark side, and now it seems this may have been revealed, with The Queen's Gambit star potentially set to clash with Ewan McGregor's Jedi master.

The Inquisitors have appeared across the Star Wars franchise, featuring in the likes of Star Wars Rebels, several books, and the Jedi Fallen Order video game. The Inquisitors were all former Jedi that fell to the dark side either by torture or corruption and would provide much conflict and drama should they be introduced into the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Some details have recently been revealed regarding the direction of Obi-Wan Kenobi, with the show picking up with the character around ten years after the ending of 2005's Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. Along with introducing audiences to an older, exiled version of McGregor's Obi-Wan, who is now on Tatooine and watching over a young Luke Skywalker, the series will also continue one of the biggest rivalries in Star Wars lore, Obi-Wan versus Darth Vader, an event which Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy has described as "the rematch of the century."

Hayden Christensen has also been confirmed to be returning as Darth Vader, and while details of his role have not yet been revealed, it is likely that he will be busy hunting down his former mentor along with any other Jedi survivors. This would lend itself perfectly to the inclusion of The Inquisitors, and while this remains an unconfirmed rumor, it begins to sound more and more plausible the longer you think about it.

Filming on Obi-Wan Kenobi has finally begun, and it sounds like Obi-Wan will have a lot to contend with when he eventually makes his mark on Disney Plus.