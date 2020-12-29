Perhaps unsurprisingly, a new poll has named Darth Vader as the greatest Star Wars villain of all time. And it wasn't even close. Ever since the opening moments of A New Hope back in 1977, Darth Vader cemented himself as not only one of the most menacing beings in a galaxy far, far away, but as one of the greatest villains in cinema history. As such, the man formerly known as Anakin Skywalker walked away with the top spot in a landslide.

The poll tallied more than 10,000 votes from fans. Darth Vader came out on top with 33 percent of the votes, totaling 3,422. Darth Vader was famously voiced by James Earl Jones but David Prowse, who passed away earlier this year, played the character on set. Hayden Christensen also played the part of Anakin Skywalker in the prequel trilogy before briefly appearing as a fully-formed Vader at the end of Revenge of the Sith. Christensen will be reprising the role in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. Vader also memorably appeared in 2016's Rogue One.

Emperor Palpatine came in at number two with 18 percent of the vote. It is a steep dropoff from there. Perhaps the biggest surprise was Grand Admiral Thrawn coming in just above Darth Maul and Boba Fett, who landed at the four and five spots, respectively. Thrawn was created by author Timothy Zahn in the Heir to the Empire trilogy of novels. He was resurrected in the current canon in Rebels, and seems poised to appear in live-action soon, thanks to The Mandalorian season 2.

A few baddies from the sequel trilogy landed on the list as well. Kylo Ren scored three percent of the vote, good enough for the number nine spot. Snoke came in behind that with two percent at number 12. Lastly, Captain Phasma, who also got two percent, landed at number 13. Both Phasma and Snoke, for many fans, ultimately proved to be a bit underwhelming.

Villains from every corner of the Star Wars galaxy are represented on the list. The newest villain to earn a spot is Moff Gideon, who is played by Giancarlo Esposito in The Mandalorian. The show's popularity helped propel the relatively new character to the number eight spot, with 4 percent of the vote. You can check out the full list for yourself below. This news comes to us via Radio Times.

Greatest Star Wars Villains of All Time

1. Darth Vader: 33% (3422)

2. The Emperor: 18% (1897)

3. Grand Admiral Thrawn: 6% (636)

4. Darth Maul: 6% (632)

5. Boba Fett: 6% (631)

6. General Grievous: 4% (458)

7. Greedo: 4% (399)

8. Moff Gideon: 4% (381)

9. Kylo Ren: 3% (354)

10. Grand Moff Tarkin: 3% (330)

11. Count Dooku: 2% (258)

12. Supreme Leader Snoke: 2% (224)

13. Captain Phasma: 2% (223)

14. Asajj Ventress: 2% (193)

15. Grand Inquisitor: 2% (178)

16. Jabba the Hutt: 2% (158)