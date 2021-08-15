As The Walking Dead approaches its end, attention is now turning to the multiple spin off shows that will be taking its place in the near future. We already have Fear The Walking Dead continuing at pace into a nuclear apocalypse scenario, the Rick Grimes spin off is still happening, there is a final season of Walking Dead: World Beyond and then we have Daryl & Carol coming in 2023. Norman Reedus has been talking about the currently untitled spin-off show featuring Reedus' Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol, and he says that fans should expect it to have a completely different tone to the main show.

"I can't tell you a whole lot about the spin-off. I can tell you that it won't look anything like The Walking Dead," Reedus said win answer to a fan question for IMDB. "It won't look like an episode of Walking Dead with just Daryl and Carol. It'll be completely different."

A statement by The Walking Dead Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple back in 2020 said, "A new world, a new tone, a new frontier of story and purpose - all while carrying the lessons learned from the people who have made up their apocalypse family, their hard-won victories, and painful losses."

According to Reedus, talking on one of the Talking Dead after show episodes, the original plan had been for Daryl and Carol to leave the show together, but return infrequently to the main programme too, however, all that changed when the announcement was made that season 11 of the mother-show would be the final season. That doesn't mean that anything about the spin off itself will be changed from the plan, and for Reedus' part he seems to be quite happy with the change of pace.

"I've always loved the relationship with Daryl and Carol, and we play off of each other so well. It's a different type of show," Norman Reedus said of Daryl & Carol. "It's a show of hope. It's not two groups fighting for territory or something like that. It's she and I on the road, seeing who is left out in the world, and it kind of opens up a lot of possibilities."

The idea of the pair heading off on an adventure together was first hinted at in the opening episode of season 10, when they were seen discussing heading off on Daryl's bike to discover what was happening in New Mexico, and it seems that showrunner Angela Kang has been putting a bit of thought into how to make the transition as smooth as possible.

"We've definitely talked about how we think we land them and where they kind of tip-off to [in the new show]," Kang recently told the Deadline podcast. "We have pitched out what we think is the pilot, and it's all in development, which is on its own schedule. Things are still in the process of being broken by beats and written and all of that, but we at least have a plan which hopefully will work out."

The Walking Dead's final season kicks off next week and will deliver an epic 24 episodes before wrapping up for good next year, and we will see Daryl and Carol returning for more adventures in 2023.