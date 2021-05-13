Dave Bautista hasn't given up hope of landing the role of Bane in a DC movie. One of Batman's greatest foes, Bane is best known for literally breaking the Dark Knight's back in DC comic book lore. Because the supervillain is typically depicted as tremendously muscular, Dave Bautista seems like an obvious pick for the role, given his size and popularity. Bane has yet to appear in the DCEU, but if and when that moment happens, Bautista wants Warner Bros. to give him the call.

In a new interview with Collider, Bautista spoke more about his desire to play Batman villain Bane. He admits that there are certain characters he's "latched onto" since embarking on his acting career, and Bane has long been one of his most wanted dream roles. Bautista also says how much he appreciates Tom Hardy's take on the character as seen in The Dark Knight Rises, but he believes he can bring something unique to the table with his own incarnation of Bane in a new movie.

"There are certain characters I've latched on to over the past 10, 20 years, and Bane was one of them. No discredit to Tom Hardy's version of Bane, I love that performance, I loved that film. I'd just love a crack at it. I think I could bring an interesting twist to it and I think I could do the character justice. Not only in performance, but also in physicality. I'd love that role where I'd have to go back up to 320 pounds just to play this character, like that it would happen. I could...play Bane in a way that's not only menacing and ominous but also freakishly intelligent. Bane would be the type of character that's so menacing and so terrifying and so intelligent, he would hardly ever raise his voice."

In the James Bond movie Spectre, Bautista played another menacing villain named Mr. Hinx. The former WWE wrestler sees some similarities between Mr. Hinx and how he'd play Bane, as he also explained in the Collider interview.

"Mr. Hinx, he was so terrifying, his demeanor hardly ever changed. He was very happy to be beating the hell out of someone. He wasn't super overly aggressive, he was just so confident in what he was doing. That's the way I perceive Bane to be as well. He would not only be physically superior, he'd be mentally superior. I love the idea of the challenge of playing that character. I like when you can play a brute who's not your predictable brute. Any big muscular guy can play the guy who is screaming, and growling, and yelling. But if you play a guy who is not only physically menacing but also soft-spoken, and even more terrifying when he's speaking to you softly with a smile on his face, then that is a villain."

Bautista says he did get the chance to pitch a Bane project at one point to Warner Bros., but the idea apparently never went anywhere. The actor compared the situation to another time in his career when he was approached for a role in the Fast and Furious franchise, turning it down while pitching himself to star in a Gears of War movie instead. Unfortunately for Bautista, that project was never able to get off the ground, either.

Time will tell if Bautista gets his wish of one day playing Bane, but his time might be running out. The Guardians of the Galaxy star recently suggested that he's getting too old to keep convincingly playing Drax the Destroyer, and the third Guardians movie will probably be his last. If Bautista is going to ever get cast as Bane, it should probably happen sooner rather than later. This news comes to us from Collider. The topper art was created by the amazing @willgray_art on Instagram so be sure to check that out.