In the run up to the premiere of Daniel Craig's last Bond appearance in No Time To Die, the actor appeared on the Graham Norton Show to discuss the upcoming movie and his past as the superspy. This led to him talking about the time he broke Dave Bautista's nose while the pair were filming a fight scene in Craig's last outing, Spectre. Since the interview was broadcast, Bautista has now dug into his personal selfie archives to pull out a picture he took just after the incident occurred and added his own comments to the story.

I dug this up. I took this right after I got cleaned up. 😂 https://t.co/hRCsEn0O5Vpic.twitter.com/dfLQcC2oEb — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 28, 2021

Appearing on the BBC chat show in the UK, Craig recounted the story when he was asked about the worst injuries that he had encountered during his time working on the Bond franchise, and recalled the incident that led to him "breaking" the Guardians of the Galaxy actor's nose.

"My knee, which was on Spectre. That was Dave Bautista, God bless him, who is a professional wrestler," Craig said discussing the fight scene. "I ended up on the wall, but my knee was over here somewhere. I knew and it was horrible because if anyone's had a serious injury, you just know in your head that something is really wrong." He continued to discuss what then followed, saying, "It was a mistake. Like I said, he's a big guy, he's a professional wrestler, you wouldn't really mess with him. I threw this punch, I hit him on the nose, I heard this crack and I thought, 'Oh god no!' and ran away."

Even though it seemed bad to Daniel Craig, he concluded saying that Bautista took it all in his stride and "literally did something like this," as Craig mimicked pushing his nose back in joint, "and went, 'It's fine.'"

Posting on his Twitter account, Dave Bautista shared the image that he took not long after the incident occurred saying, "I dug this up. I took this right after I got cleaned up." He added in another post, "He started screaming 'F- I broke his nose!!' And he did. And then he hugged me, apologized, we laughed, I changed clothes, shoved TP up my nose and we continued to make one of the best fight scenes ever. Very proud of it. And I love me some DC," he finished in reference to his co-star.

Craig appeared last night at the Royal Premiere of No Time To Die at London's Royal Albert Hall ahead of the movie's release this weekend in the UK and next weekend in the US. The first reviews of the movie have been positive and promise that the extended wait for Daniel Craig's parting shots as James Bond has been worth it. While attention is now turning to thoughts of who will take over the Bond mantle, with Henry Cavill being top of the list for many fans, franchise producer Barbara Broccoli recently said that the search for Craig's replacement will not begin until next year to allow the actor to enjoy his swansong fully. No Time to Die opens tomorrow in the UK, and on the 8th October in the US.