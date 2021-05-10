Dave Bautista has joined the cast of Knives Out 2. Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the first Knives Out turned out to be a big hit when it was released in theaters in 2019. In addition to widespread critical acclaim, the movie also scored more than $311 million at the box office. Earlier this year, Netflix forked over more than $450 million for the rights to two sequels with Craig reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc.

Johnson is back to write and direct Knives Out 2. With Blanc investigating a new mystery, the story will introduce a new ensemble cast of characters. The casting is kicking off with a bang as Deadline reports that Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has just been officially added to the cast alongside Craig. Netflix has not yet officially confirmed the news, but the reported casting makes sense, given Batista's new relationship with the streamer as the star of Army of the Dead.

Along with Craig, the first Knives Out featured an ensemble cast including Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer. It follows a master detective investigating the death of the head of a wealthy, dysfunctional family.

Forging a relationship with Netflix was actually one reason why Bautista wanted to star in Army of the Dead, the latest movie from Zack Snyder. Originally, Bautista was set to appear in The Suicide Squad for James Gunn before the offer to star in Snyder's zombie movie came his way. While Bautista was chomping at the bit to work with Snyder, he also regaled in a recent interview with Digital Spy how the movie was a good chance to start working for Netflix.

"I had the Suicide Squad where I got to work with my boy again, even though it's a smaller role, and then I had Army of the Dead on which I get to work with Zack, I get to build a relationship with Netflix, I get a lead role in a great film - and I get paid a lot more money," Bautista explained. "I had to call James, and I told him, 'It breaks my heart because as a friend, I want to be there with you, but professionally, this is the smart decision for me."

Bautista added: "He [Gunn] said, 'I completely get it. I'm proud of you that you're even in this position. I'm proud that I had something to do with you being in this position where you have to make these hard decisions.'"

Knives Out 2 doesn't yet have an official release date. The original movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. In the meantime, you can look forward to catching Bautista in Army of the Dead when that zombie movie is released on Netflix on May 21. This will be followed by a limited theatrical release starting on May 14. Bautista will also start filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 this year, which the actor has said will probably mark the end of his run as Drax the Destroyer. This news comes to us from Deadline.