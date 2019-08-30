Dave Bautista wants to lead a solo movie in a comic book franchise. Period. And he's determined to make that happen one way or another. Recently, Bautista, who is known best for playing Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, expressed his desire to play the Batman villain Clayface. As it turns out, that was just hinting at a much larger desire to lead his own comic book movie at some point down the line, which is something that likely won't happen in the MCU.

Taking to Twitter, Dave Bautista went on something of a small rant. Responding to an article about his Clayface comments, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame star revealed that he recently had to pass on an unspecified DC role, while also expressing his frustration over Drax not being able to lead his own movie. Here's what Bautista had to say about it.

"Point is I freaking love comic book characters and I want a stand alone. Marvel Studios doesn't see worth in Drax or possibly myself or both but I'm not giving up. I missed out on a DC project because of scheduling conflicts but hopefully there's other characters & opportunities"

Now, this shouldn't necessarily be taken as the wrestler-turned-actor throwing Marvel under the bus. At least not wholesale. Sure, Dave Bautista is hinting that he would like a Drax solo movie, and that perhaps discussions at some level have taken place, but he probably also understands that's not feasible. With James Gunn back on board to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Bautista has expressed his excitement for the situation. Mostly, he's just expressing his willingness and openness for other opportunities in this space.

As for this DC project? Vegas odds would be on The Suicide Squad, which is being directed by James Gunn. Rumors suggested Bautista was being eyed for a role in the movie, but that didn't ultimately come to pass. As hinted at in the actor's post, it came down to scheduling conflicts. It's unlikely this has to do with him playing Drax in a project for Marvel, so it probably had to do with something else he had committed to. In any case, that's almost certainly the source of this mysterious missed opportunity.

Marvel has demonstrated more than once that they're fine with actors taking on roles in other comic book franchises. Josh Brolin played Thanos in the MCU and Cable in Deadpool 2 and several MCU actors, such as David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man and the Wasp) are showing up in The Suicide Squad, for example. So there's no reason that Dave Bautista can't pursue the right opportunity in another franchise elsewhere. It's just a matter of the timing and role being right. Undoubtedly, the folks at DC Films would like to have a star of his caliber, should the stars align. Be sure to check out the original post from Dave Bautista's Twitter account below.

