Dave Bautista does not like being compared to other professional wrestlers who have transitioned into the world of acting. That includes Dwayne Johnson, who Bautista does not consider to be a "great actor." The Guardians of the Galaxy star has no intention of being a movie star like Johnson and instead wants to be treated like a serious actor as opposed to an entertainer. This is proven by the roles that Bautista take on, including an upcoming role as Beast Rabban in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming Dune remake.

In a recent interview, Dave Bautista set some ground rules. The first of which included the discussion of his dogs. The actor is currently going through a divorce and cannot see his dogs until his ex brings them back (they share custody), which brings him down to think about. The second involves wrestling and acting. He explains.

"Do not compare me to The Rock or John Cena. Everyone does it. Those guys are wrestlers who became movie stars. I'm... something else. I was a wrestler. Now, I'm an actor."

Dave Bautista doesn't have anything against John Cena or Dwayne Johnson, he just sees their career trajectories as something different than his. The actor hates being compared to other wrestlers who have made it into the acting world. Bautista wants to be known for being a great actor and he wants to learn from the best. He had this to say about Johnson's career.

"Rock was, in a way, a movie star before he was even a movie star. There is something about him that's really special. I'd never take that away from him. Would I consider him a great actor? F*ck no."

Dave Bautista wasn't supposed to be a professional wrestler. He was in his early 30s and nobody believed that he would make it. However, five years after joining the WWE, he was world champion. The same can be said for his acting career. Nobody expected Bautista to be working with Jodie Foster or Denis Villeneuve, but here he is. Bautista had this to say about his goals as an actor.

"I want good roles. I don't care about Fast and Furious or Bumblebee... That's not the kind of stardom I want... I want to be in Dune. I want to work with Denis Villeneuve. I want to work with Sam Mendes and Jodie Foster. I want to work with Academy Award winners. I'm proud to be a character actor. I want that respect and credibility and education."

Dave Bautista is an open and honest actor. He isn't bashing Dwayne Johnson or John Cena. He's simply saying that he wants to go above and beyond just being an entertainer. He wants to learn from the best and take on challenging roles that push him to be a better actor. However, that's not to say that Johnson and Cena don't also want that. You can read the rest of the lengthy and informative interview with Dave Bautista over at Tampa Bay Times.