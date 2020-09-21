Thanks to becoming one of the busiest and most recognisable people in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson is often credited with starting the wrestler-turned-actor trend. Well, according to Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista, there are some remarkable differences between himself and Johnson, most notably, their acting talent.

"There is something about him that's really special. I'd never take that away from him. Would I consider him a great actor? F*** no."

While Dave Bautista faced the blunt end of criticism for some of his earlier roles, he has emerged as quite the talent as a character actor, with roles in the likes of the Marvel movies and Blade Runner 2049 standing out as prime examples of the difference in ability between himself and Johnson. Bautista continues, attributing these differences to the fact that, for him at least, there is a clear separation between his two careers in the entertainment industry.

"(The Rock and John Cena) are wrestlers who became movie stars. I'm something else. I was a wrestler. Now, I'm an actor."

Bautista asserted that, though the likes of Johnson and Cena are happy to put their names to big action movie franchises, that is not the kind of acting career he wants to have. "I want good roles. I don't care about Fast and Furious or Bumblebee. That's not the kind of stardom I want," he said. "I want to be in Dune, I want to work with Denis Villeneuve. I want to work with Sam Mendes and Jodie Foster, I want to work with Academy Award winners. I'm proud to be a character actor. I want that respect and credibility and education."

Johnson may not be on-track to win any Oscars any time soon, but over the last few years he has certainly made his presence known on the movie scene, even becoming the highest-paid Hollywood actor last year. As for Cena, he has recently shown a penchant for comedy, and is teaming up with Bautista's friend and director, James Gunn, for the upcoming DC movie The Suicide Squad.

As for Bautista, he continues to have the movie career that he desires and will soon be directed once again by Blade Runner 2049's Denis Villeneuve in the highly anticipated sci-fi epic, Dune. Described as a mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey and tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune has amassed the kind of hugely impressive cast that Bautista has been dreaming of, including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. Dune finds Bautista in full-on character actor mode as Glossu "Beast" Rabban, the bleached-skinned brutish nephew of Stellan Skarsgård's Baron Harkonnen. Dune is currently scheduled for release on 18 December 2020. This comes to us courtesy of the Tampa Bay Times.