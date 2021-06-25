Dave Bautista is in no rush to co-star in a movie with any of his old colleagues from World Wrestling Entertainment. Though Dave Bautista is far from the first professional wrestler to pursue a second career in Hollywood, he is among the most successful to give it a try. His role as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies brought him to the table and he's been killing it with every role he's been given since.

Of course, everyone knows Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as another WWE superstar who found even greater fame by transitioning to Hollywood. After dominating WWE television for the past two decades, Cena has also been having some good luck lately with his movie roles. Could it be just a matter of time before all three appear in a movie together? Some wrestling fans might want to see it happen, but Bautista isn't so sure.

For his part, John Cena said he'd be up for doing a movie with Johnson, calling the possibility "entertaining." On Twitter, one fan responded to the quote by asking for Dave Bautista to be thrown "into the mix" as well. Shutting that idea down right away, Bautista shot back with withs response:

"Nah I'm good!"

Nah I’m good!! https://t.co/A2lpdnkusq — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 24, 2021

This isn't the first time Bautista has scoffed at the idea of doing a movie with a fellow WWE legend. In February, one wrestling fan tweeted that he would "love to see" a buddy movie starring Bautista and Cena together. With a very simple response, Bautista replied back with, "You and you both!"

You and you both! ???? https://t.co/Sz0YDbrNPi — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) February 8, 2021

As it turns out, Bautista and Cena actually did come very close to starring in a movie together. James Gunn had originally planned to feature Bautista in The Suicide Squad and even had a part for him in mind, but Bautista had to turn it down to star in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. Cena would later be cast in the role of Peacemaker, so if Bautista had stayed with the project, we could have seen both appearing in the movie together.

After debuting in the role in The Suicide Squad on Aug. 6, Cena will later return as Peacemaker for a spinoff series developed by Gunn for HBO Max. Likely due to prevent spoilers, it hasn't been revealed if there will be any characters from The Suicide Squad aside from Cena appearing on the show, though it seems more likely than not there will be some connections. The series will debut on HBO Max in early 2022.

Meanwhile, Bautista recently reprised his own superhero role as Drax the Destroyer for an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. He will also return in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with Gunn writing and directing the Marvel sequel. Drax and the other Guardians characters will also be featured in a holiday special created by Gunn for HBO Max. It would seem that both actors are doing just fine in their own respective acting careers without the need to cross paths. This news comes to us from Dave Bautista on Twitter.