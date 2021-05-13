Credit where credit is due, Dave Bautista is a man who knows what he wants. To illustrate that point, rather than take a role in the Fast & Furious franchise, a multi-billion dollar franchise mind you, the wrestler-turned-actor, instead, tried to get a Gears of War movie going. Bautista, for some time, has wanted to play the role of Marcus Fenix on the big screen and he has truly gone out of his way to try and make it happen.

Dave Bautista is currently making the rounds to promote Army of the Dead, which arrives in theaters this weekend and on Netflix next week. During a recent interview, he revealed that he was called into a meeting that had to do with him possibly taking a role in a Fast & Furious movie. As Bautista explains, he instead steered the meeting toward Gears of War. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I don't make any pretense about it. I had a chance to get a meeting at WB, they were talking to me about this and that and I said 'hey, let's talk about Bane.' That happened to me one other time in my career. They wanted to talk to me about Fast and the Furious, and I said 'I'm not interested, let's talk about [Gears of War character] Marcus Fenix'..."

It had previously been revealed that Dave Bautista, who is known best for his role as Drax in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, had been lobbying to play Bane. So much so that he waltzed into a meeting with Warner Bros. to try and make it happen. As we now know, this isn't the only time he has done such a thing. It's a remarkably bold strategy. Even though it didn't pay off, it is a true show of dedication.

It wasn't made clear what Fast & Furious movie Dave Bautista was up for, nor is it clear which role he would have played. Whatever the case may have been, it could have been a role in a movie that would have made hundreds of millions at the box office. But Bautista turned down a role in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad so that he could be the lead in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. He wants to be front and center. And understandably so.

A Gears of War movie is in development, with F. Scott Frazier, last we heard, set to pen the screenplay. The idea is to set the movie in an alternate reality from the games but we haven't heard any concrete updates on the project in some time. Meanwhile, Dave Bautista is gearing up for a role in Knives Out 2, which is filming this summer. He'll reunite with Daniel Craig, as the two previously worked together on Spectre. After that, he will suit up as Drax, quite possibly for the last time, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which was recently given a 2023 release date. This news comes to us via Collider.