These days there are movies made out of many a throwaway comment or ambitious little bit of banter, so when Dave Bautistamakes a suggestion that Jason Momoa should make a movie with him, who is to say that someone will not want to make that happen. Bautista has seen a meteoric rise in his career since he became known for playing Drax in Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy, appearing in Zack Snyder's Army of The Dead on Netflix, and soon to appear in the remake of Dune, but he has also been quite forward in letting people know what type of movies he wants to make and what he doesn't.

In a recent Twitter post, Bautista told a fan that he would happily take on a role in a Star Trek show or movie, but he had no interest at all in starring in one with Dwayne Johnson and John Cena. However there is one person that he would be more than happy to work with again, and that is Jason Momoa. The pair will be seen together in Dune, and have already co-starred in the Apple TV+ show,See. Bautista didn't just announce that he would like to do something with Momoa though, he actually has a whole plan and just wants leave it out there for someone to take notice.

"Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go... Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon-type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait," Bautista wrote.

Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.😬 — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 19, 2021

Bautista recently revealed in an interview that he was close to bankruptcy when he was offered the role of Drax, but despite the role making him a superstar, there are some aspects of the character that he feels have been left underdeveloped by Marvel in the Guardians movies and his Infinity War appearance. He will be seen next year in Thor: Love and Thunder, before appearing for what could be his final time as Drax in Guardians of The Galaxy Vol.3.

"That role changed the trajectory of my life," Bautista told Collider. "It's always going to be special to me. Now that I'm four films in... I really wished they would have invested more in Drax, personally. Because I think Drax has more of a story to tell. I think Drax has a really interesting backstory which they dropped the ball on. That's no dig on Marvel. They had their slate, I know what they're focused on, that's what they have slated out. But man, I think they really missed the ball on Drax. He has such a great backstory."

Selfishly, as a performer, that would have given me the opportunity to show different sides of Drax, emotionally. And physically as well. Because, if you notice, Drax, although he looks like a badass, you look at him and he looks terrifying, but Drax gets his ass kicked more than any other Marvel character...The whole 'Destroyer' thing they just threw that out the window...people just fell so in love with the comedic side of Drax they tapped into that, then they tapped into it more, then they really dug a hole into it. But we missed a huge boat on that character and I don't think it'll ever come back around. But I'm really just looking forward to finishing out this whole journey."

While his time as Drax may almost be done, who knows what could happen if his wish of a Jason Momoa buddy movie franchise takes off, and judging by the reaction on Twitter there are plenty who would be behind such a project.

