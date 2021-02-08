At least one WWE fan would love to see Dave Bautista co-starring with John Cena in a "buddy" movie, but the Guardians of the Galaxy star doesn't seem too thrilled by the suggestion. During Super Bowl LV, both Bautista and Cena were featured in high-profile commercials. Taking to Twitter after seeing both of the former WWE champions on game night, one fan posted images of the two and wrote, "I would love to see a @JohnCena @DaveBautista Buddy Movie."

You and you both! 😂 https://t.co/Sz0YDbrNPi — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) February 8, 2021

"You and you both!" Bautista personally responded with a laughing emoji, clearly unenthused about the very concept.

Bautista's Super Bowl ad saw the former wrestling superstar known as "The Animal" promoting Rocket Mortgage. Partway through the ad, Tracy Morgan tells the father of a random family, "I'm pretty sure you could take Bautista down." Unfortunately for the man, Bautista accepts the challenge and makes quick work of the poor guy in a fight. Bautista reappears at the end of the video as the family's new neighbor, passing off his dog to Morgan so he can have a rematch with the father.

Meanwhile, John Cena appeared in a commercial to promote the new Major Melon flavor of Mountain Dew. In the ad, Cena cruises through "Melon Town," a magical place filled with bottles of Mountain Dew Major Melon everywhere you look. The first person to count and tweet the exact number of soda bottles featured in the ad will be able to claim a $1 million dollar prize. If you want to get to counting for your own chance to win, you can check out the ad below.

Additionally, John Cena appeared in the new F9 spot alongside Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez. The release date for that movie is May 28, 2021.

Both Bautista and Cena are also busy with their own separate superhero projects. Bautista is currently in Australia to work on the Marvel sequel Thor: Love and Thunder, reprising his Guardians of the Galaxy role as Drax the Destroyer. He will again play the part in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, re-teaming with writer-director James Gunn. Thor: Love and Thunder is set to be released on May 6, 2022, while the third Guardians movie is expected to arrive sometime in 2023.

Cena is also working directly with Gunn for his next big role, but this one is for DC and Warner Bros. He plays the part of the violent, patriotic vigilante Peacemaker in Gunn's upcoming movie The Suicide Squad, which will be released on Aug. 6, 2021. Cena will star as the character in the HBO Max spnoff series Peacemaker which is currently in production as well. The eight-episode series is scheduled to premiere around mid-2021, coinciding with the release of The Suicide Squad.

While Bautista and Cena are doing just fine with their own respective acting careers, none of us should hold our breath when it comes to seeing the WWE wrestlers-turned-actors co-starring in a buddy movie anytime soon. Time will tell if that ever changes, but with some apparent bitterness between the two, perhaps we'll see the pair co-starring in a Grumpy Old Men remake in a few decades. This news comes to us from Dave Bautista on Twitter.