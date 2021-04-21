At one time, Dave Bautista was best known as a WWE wrestler, despite appearing in a string of Hollywood movies and wanting to establish himself as a serious actor. It was in the role of Drax the Destroyer in the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy movies that Bautista finally heralded his arrival as an actor and a movie star.

But despite his success as Drax, and feeling slightly aggrieved that no character from Guardians of the Galaxy has gotten a Disney+ series yet, Dave Bautista admitted in an interview with JoBlo that he would personally never want to do a miniseries for Drax, due to the intensive amount of time spent in makeup.

"I got on my Twitter for a second and started to bash [Disney] for not making-like, not one Guardians [of the Galaxy] character got a TV show. Like, how does that happen? There's so many interesting characters in that world. I just don't get it. But, then I thought, I don't know what they have in mind and I don't know what they have planned, I get that they take all their marquee characters and they gave them shows, so I don't want to take away from that just 'cause I'm bitter that nobody from our series-honestly, if they offered me a series, I wouldn't do it. Not a chance in hell would I do a TV series playing Drax. That is a make-up nightmare. I would be miserable. Yeah, that make-up isn't fun. It's awful, so I'm not gonna sign up to do a series where I'm in that make-up every day."

As Bautista points out, the world of the Guardians is a rich, expansive place, and it is strange that Disney+ is not set to feature miniseries about any of the characters from the franchise so far. But despite not wanting to make a show about Drax, Bautista explained that he does want to take on television at some point, in the hopes of bagging more dramatic roles than his big-screen action hero persona currently allows for.

"I want to do a television series. I'm dying to check that box. I really want to do-there's something, a project I was pursuing for a long time and we just had this struggle to get it done. So, I'm looking at other projects right now. I do want to do a television project and then I have, uh, I think I have my bigger projects lined up, but I have my bigger projects lined up, but I wanted to just fill in those smaller things. I also still want to step back and do more independent stuff, which is also a struggle for me because I look like an action hero. A lot of times the deep, dramatic indie films don't want to cast me. And I get it, my look is distracting, but at the same time those are the performances that I prefer. So, hopefully more indies; dramatic indies. And then a Television series."

