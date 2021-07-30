While Disney and Scarlett Johansson are busy firing shots at each other regarding her lawsuit over the Disney+ release of Black Widow, an unlikely voice has entered the arena in the form of Guardians of The Galaxy star Dave Bautista. While the talk between Johansson and the House of Mouse has been quite serious, Bautista's comments on the subject are a little more jovial, as he took to his Twitter account to point out the big mistake that Disney have made that has led to the situation - although his take on it may not be helpful to the case itself.

Told em they should’ve made a #Drax movie but noooooo! 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/uuvkCU5vAI — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) July 30, 2021

"Told em they should've made a #Drax movie but noooooo!" the actor posted, leading to many speculating over whether he was on the side of Disney rather than his Avengers: Endgame co-star, suggesting that had they made a movie with him instead then he would not have done such a thing.

Black Widow is one of the many movies that have seen multiple delays due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but probably one of the biggest in terms to the expectation the movie had to deliver. In some ways, it was a huge success when it finally arrived over a year late, netting the highest gross of any post pandemic movie, even if it wasn't the usual level that has come to be the benchmark of Marvel movies. Disney releasing the movie on Disney+ Premier Access at the same time has, according to Johansson's lawsuit, caused her a loss of earnings as her contract was signed on the basis that the film would a theatrical release only.

"Disney intentionally induced Marvel's breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel," said a statement by the actress' rep. Disney immediately refuted this claim with their own statement yesterday which read, "There is no merit whatsoever to this filing," their statement reads. "The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson's contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date."

With no immediate sign that Disney are going to look to resolve this in Johansson's favor in any quick way, the issue has been further elevated with rumors that Emma Stone is now also considering action over the similar dual release of Cruella on the Disney+ Premier Access platform. However, while there is seemingly a long way to go before this ends, at least we have Dave Bautista bringing a bit of light to the situation, and it should be said that he makes a perfectly valid point that Disney could have really considered a Drax movie. Although given the character's status as master of invisibility, its somewhat appropriate that we won't get to see it.