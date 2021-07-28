Dave Bautista has arrived as The Streamer, the new apparent spokesperson for the Disney Bundle streaming package seen in a viral ad promoting the service. Giving streamers more bang for their buck, the Disney Bundle includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ all together for the single price of $13.99 per month. With Bautista playing the part, The Streamer is an older man who enjoys streaming different content on his devices while camping, and you can watch the video starring Dave Bautista below.

"Hello friend. I've streamed every stream you can stream. There are funny streams, dramatic streams, all kinds of streams out there. But there's only one stream that has every kind of stream you could ever want to stream. It's called the Disney Bundle," says The Streamer.

"I like to stream it real good," he adds. "I wake up and stream The Mandalorian. By late morning, I'm hootin' and hollerin' for the Orioles. Then, afternoon I'll dive into something that tickles my heart feathers, like Soul. By nightfall, I'm watching June Osborne take down the goshdarn patriarchy on The Handmaid's Tale. Welp, that's a day spent streaming the Disney Bundle. One minute, you're watching a good, old-fashioned football jamboree, and the next, you're watching Love, Victor. I love Victor."

Disney has also made an official Twitter account for The Streamer, and in a matter of hours, he had already topped more than 13,000 followers. Better yet, they've also teamed up with Twitter to get The Streamer a handful of new emoji, which he calls his "streamojis," that will come up when fans tweet about The Streamer along with the Disney Bundle.

Before the first ad debuted online, Disney first teased the arrival of The Streamer with some cryptic posts on Twitter. They first posted a video of a three-hour live stream of an actual stream, teasing that the stream leads to The Streamer. Some people actually went through the effort of watching the stream in the hopes that the payoff would be worth it.

3 HOURS! 3 HOURS OF WATER FLOWING, FOR DAVE BATISTA TRYING TO GET YOU TO A BUY SERVICE THAT NO ONE NEEDS? — HeavyTanker1945 (@HTanker1945) July 28, 2021

A former pro wrestling far that dominated WWE at the height of his run, Bautista has since become a major star in Hollywood as well. He is probably best known for playing Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, a role he reprises in the upcoming sequels Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He also recently starred in Zack Snyder's hit zombie movie Army of the Dead that was released to great success on Netflix this year.

Meanwhile, along with appearing as The Streamer to promote the Disney Bundle, Bautista can be seen in the upcoming sequel Knives Out 2 which is currently in production. He also stars in Denis Villeneuve's Dune remake that will finally be released in the U.S. in October.

Two different options are available for the Disney Bundle. One version includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $13.99, though the bundled Hulu is the ad-supported offering. People can instead opt for the $19.99 monthly fee that offers all three services but with the ad-free version of Hulu included. You can find out more about the Disney Bundle at Disney+.