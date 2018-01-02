Fans of comedian Dave Chappelle were given an end of the year treat to close out 2017, with two new Netflix specials entitled Equanimity and The Bird Revelation. These followed a pair of comedy specials earlier this year, although this time around, the comedian has come under fire from fans, after he joked about the women who came forward to accuse comedian Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct. Here's what he had to say about the Louis C.K. allegations in his special The Bird Revelation.

"Louis was like the turning point. All these allegations were terrible, I shouldn't say this, but his allegations were the only ones that made me laugh. When you think about it, he's jerking off, he's surprising people. I picture all the comics in comedy reading it like, 'Word!' It's terrible, I'm sorry ladies, you're right. At the same time, Jesus Christ, they took everything from Louis. It might be disproportionate, I can't tell."

Louis C.K. was one of the few Hollywood figures who actually admitted that the sexual misconduct allegations were true, issuing an impassioned response to the accusations and apologizing for his actions. The comedian was accused by several women of taking out his penis in front of them and masturbating, or masturbating while talking to other women on the phone. Shortly after the allegations came forth, Louis C.K.'s new movie was dropped for distribution by The Orchard, while HBO also cut him from their Night of Too Many Stars, while Netflix also severed ties with the comedian and Universal Pictures dropped him from their sequel The Secret Life of Pets 2. Dave Chappelle went on to criticize Louis C.K.'s accusers in the special.

"Show business is just harder than that. Them women sounded like, I hate to say it, they sounded weak. I know it sounds f---ed up and I'm not supposed to say that, but one of these ladies was like, 'Louis C.K. was masturbating while I was on the phone with him.' Bitch, you don't know how to hang up the phone? How the hell are you going to survive in show business if this is an actual obstacle to your dreams? I know Louis is wrong, I'm just saying, I'm held to a higher standard of accountability than these women are."

The comedian also addressed the Harvey Weinstein rape allegations, months after several women have come forward with either sexual harassment or sexual assault allegations against the embattled producer. Dave Chappelle stated that Harvey Weinstein was, "probably the first person that I've ever looked at a photograph of and said, 'Yeah, he rapes.'" There is no indication as to whether or not Dave Chappelle plans on addressing this controversy stemming from his latest show. You can learn more about the controversy over at Deadline. Both Equanimity and The Bird Revelation are available to stream right now on Netflix.