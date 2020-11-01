Dave Chappelle has been named as the host of this weekend's new episode of Saturday Night Live, coming full circle to when he made his hosting debut on the program four years ago. Chappelle hosted SNL for the first time in November 2016 on the very same weekend Donald Trump won that year's presidential election. While we'll see this week if Trump can pull it off again, it will still be Chappelle that gets to host the first SNL after the election, and either way, chances are he'll have something to say about it.

Next week! pic.twitter.com/0DjJICXjJW — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 1, 2020

In 2016, Dave Chappelle took the election head on with his opening monologue. He didn't appear to be thrilled over the results, though he joked that it didn't really surprise him either.

"America's done it - we've actually elected an Internet troll as our president," Chappelle joked at the time. Still, he offered luck to the president-elect, hoping that he would be successful in his term for the betterment of everyone.

"I'm wishing Donald Trump luck, and I'm going to give him a chance, and we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one too," the comedian added.

Although he hasn't been back to host the series since, Chappelle was very well received when he appeared on SNL in 2016. For his performances on the sketch comedy show, Chappelle had even won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actors in a Comedy Series. He could later be seen donating the Emmy to his high school in an episode of Jerry Seinfeld's Netflix series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Maybe school officials should be making a space for another Emmy just in case Chappelle's second stint hosting SNL is just as successful as the first.

With so much attention surrounding this week's presidential election, SNL has been featuring many political sketches since returning to the airwaves. Alec Baldwin is back in his Emmy-winning role as Donald Trump, appearing in several sketches this season to further satirize the president of the United States. This season also saw the debut of Jim Carrey as Trump's political opponent Joe Biden, who has also been appearing regularly in new skits. After also winning an Emmy for her role as Kamala Harris, Maya Rudolph has also returned to reprise the role in several sketches.

Chappelle might be limited with his experience on SNL, but he's a sketch comedy veteran. Between 2003 and 2006, he performed a variety of memorable sketches on his own Comedy Central series, Chappelle's Show, which was tremendously popular at the time. After a sudden exit from the series, Chappelle had stayed out of the public eye for many years, making his appearance on SNL in 2016 that much more special. Classic episodes of Chappelle's Show are also coming to HBO Max and Netflix this month.

In previous weeks, we've seen new episodes of SNL featuring Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion; Bill Burr and Jack White; Issa Rae and Justin Bieber; Adele and H.E.R.; and John Mulaney and the Strokes. Catch Chappelle's return to SNL when the new episode premieres on the evening of Nov. 7 on NBC. The musical guest for the new episode has not yet been announced. This news comes to us from Saturday Night Live on Twitter.