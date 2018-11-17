David Arquette took on Nick Gage in a hardcore wresting death match, which left the actor with a bloodied face. Back in September, the 47-year old actor revealed that he was making a return to the world of wrestling for a comeback, to take on the trolls. However, this time around he was going the indie route and taking on Gage for a death match that involved numerous props, including a pizza slicer and light tubes, which caused much of Arquette's bleeding. After the fight was over, Arquette left the ring, only to return pretty heated.

Graphic video of the death match between David Arquette and Nick Gage has found its way online. After the fight, the actor can be seen clutching his neck, realizing that he was injured pretty badly. Arquette could be seen with shards of glass lodged in his skin from the light tubes with blood gushing out. When he returned to the ring, he started to curse out Gage, which does not seem staged at all. Many in attendance were visually confused about what was taking place.

The death match is exactly what it sounds like. Ex-con Nick Cage utilized a door to pummel David Arquette and later tried to scalp him with a pizza cutter. However, it was definitely the light tubes that did the most of the damage to Arquette, who can be seen in videos covered in blood. It seriously looks like a brutal horror movie come to life. Arquette lost the fight, there's no doubt about that, but he did get a few good hits on Gage with some chairs to gain the upper hand for a short amount of time.

It's evident that David Arquette probably shouldn't be wrestling anymore, which is something that the actor said himself this morning. He posted on social media to let everybody know that he's okay and said, "Turns out Death Matches aren't my thing." The fight was put on by Game Changer Wrestling and aired on pay-per-view at Fite TV. It looks like viewers got a lot more than they originally bargained for, which is also a good thing when paying for a fight.

Joey Ryan was supposed to face Nick Gage for the death match, but he tore a pectoral muscle ahead of the fight. David Arquette was brought in as a last-minute replacement. Arquette is no stranger to wrestling. He was the WCW World Heavyweight Champion in 2000 and starred in Ready to Rumble. The actor has wanted to get back into the world of wrestling for some time, and told Wendy Williams in a recent interview that he was training with pro wrestler Peter Avalon for his return. He has been wrestling independently over the last handful of months, but it appears that he is done with the brutal hardcore death matches. You can watch the videos below, thanks to the TDE Wrestling Twitter account. To reiterate, the videos are graphic, so you have been warned.

