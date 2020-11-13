There was a time mere years ago when Netflix and online streaming, in general, was looked down upon as the poor man's cinema. At that time, Netflix was best known for churning out Adam Sandler comedies and b-list films that were getting no buyers elsewhere. Now, Martin Scorsese, Spike Lee, and many other reputed filmmakers have deals with Netflix to produce content for the streaming giant. The latest Hollywood filmmaking royalty to join their ranks is David Fincher, who spoke about his deal with Netflix to the French magazine Premiere, as reported by The Playlist.

"Yes, I have an exclusivity deal with [Netflix] for another four years. And depending on Mank's reception, I'll either go see them sheepishly asking them what I can do to redeem myself or take the attitude of the arrogant asshole who'll require making other films in black and white. [Laughs] No, I'm here to deliver them 'content' - whatever it means- likely to bring them spectators, in my small sphere of influence."

Fincher has been involved in Netflix's rise from the start, with 2013's House of Cards, which he produced, to 2017's Mindhunter series, to Fincher's latest movie Mank, which will debut on Netflix a month after its theatrical release. The new deal is something even more collaborative, and according to Fincher, he signed up with Netflix to increase his creative output.

"I signed this Netflix deal also because I'd like to work like Picasso painted, to try very different things, to try to break the shape or change the operating mode. I like the idea of ​​having a body of work. And yes, I admit that it feels strange, after 40 years in this profession, to only have 10 films under my belt. Well, 11, but 10 that I can say are mine. Yes, objectively, it is a pretty terrifying observation."

While his reputation as one of Hollywood's best directors has remained intact over the years, Fincher's quest for perfection has also slowed down his output to a considerable extent. So does this new deal mean that we will be getting a lot more movies from the Fight Club and The Social Network auteur? Hopefully, the answer will be yes. But don't expect Fincher to start belting out crowd-pleasers left and right. In a separate interview with Total Film Magazine, the filmmaker took Hollywood to task for its predictable fare.

"Unless you're making a tentpole movie that has a Happy Meal component to it, no one's interested... There's really only two seasons for movies. There's 'spandex summer' and there's 'affliction winter'. You're making your movie for one of two seasons. And if you miss, you'll fall into one of those other two seasons, which are nominally dumping grounds. Does that make sense?"

So it seems while Fincher will be looking to step up his work output in the coming years, he will be sticking to his unique storytelling sensibilities that have made the filmmaker a standout in the industry all these years. That is great news for both his fans and viewers who want something different from superhero and Oscar-bait movies. This news originated at The Playlist with additional reporting coming from Games Radar.