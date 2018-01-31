David Harbour is stepping into the famous role of Hellboy, a role that once belonged to Ron Perlman, and the reactions have been fairly positive since it was announced that Guillermo del Toro and Perlman were not going to make Hellboy 3. The comparisons, however, have already begun and we haven't even seen one second of footage of Harbour as Hellboy. When asked about the comparisons in a new interview, the actor shrugged it off, noting that some people will enjoy it better while others won't ever fully accept him. While making an analogy about comparisons, David Harbour threw some subtle shade out Jared Leto's Joker performance.

It's easy to forget that David Harbour was in Suicide Squad as Dexter Tolliver, which was a minor role and right before Stranger Things became a worldwide sensation. In a new interview, the actor chose the Batman franchise to explain how his portrayal of Hellboy will be different that Ron Perlman's and that some people will accept him, while some will not accept him after Perlman's portrayal. While doing so, he hinted that he was not very fond of Jared Leto and his controversial Joker performance. He had this to say.

"I can like Michael Keaton's Batman and I can like Christian Bale's Batman. I can like Jack Nicolson's Joker and I can like Heath Ledger's Joker. There's other Jokers I don't have to like."

Jared Leto's performance of the Joker was divisive to say the least. Some DC fans loved the unhinged version of the character that was barely seen in Suicide Squad and wanted a lot more of him, feeling that his character was wasted after being teased so much in the trailers for the movie. However, there were probably more people who absolutely hated what Leto did as the Clown Prince of Crime. It looks like we can safely put David Harbour into the group of fans who did not like Jared Leto's Joker.

Elsewhere in the new interview, David Harbour admits that he had close friends that tried to talk him out of the Hellboy role. But the actor insists that his portrayal of the character will be much different than what Ron Perlman did, especially since the new reboot will focus more on the grittier elements of the comic book. Harbour went on to say that he had to take the role because he was such a fan of Mike Mignola's comics. He had this to say.

"(The comics) seem much more macabre to me, they seem much more melancholy, they seem much more primal, more struggle, more angst. And I felt like those other two movies were funnier and brighter and kind of sillier in a way, which was great for what it was. But I thought to approach this material in a different light and to do something completely different than what they had done. This was something that I couldn't pass up because I love those (Mike) Mignola comics. And the mythos we are in now, I feel like two strains are running."

David Harbour does have some mighty big shoes to fill after fans fell in love with Ron Perlman's version of Hellboy, but he seems confident that his portrayal will be a different spin on the character. The new Hellboy reboot will hit theaters on January 11th, 2019, so we'll be able to see what this new version of the character is all about. You can check out the original interview with David Harbour and his thoughts on Jared Leto's Joker via The Hollywood Reporter.