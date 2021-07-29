David Harbour discussed his new life with bride, Lily Allen and her two daughters in this week's episode of the 'That Scene with Dan Patrick' podcast. Harbour has crammed a slew of life changes into this one year. HIs successes in Black Widow and No Sudden Move, landing a highly coveted role in Christopher Landon's new Netflix film We Have a Ghost,﻿ his body transformation for the new season of Stranger Things﻿ and by far one of the biggest leaps in life, an instant family. He shared the parallels of Stranger Things' Jim Hopper and the man behind the Hawaiian shirt.

"I'm very much a New York sort of city rat. I liked my freedom, my independence. And then it was really this part (Jim Hopper) that did change a lot of that perspective," David Harbour explained. "The show sort of opened my heart in a lot of different ways, and one of the ways that it did was it started to make me realize how thin my existence was without a family."

His Stranger Things character "maturing into a father" on-screen was also "something clearly my subconscious was crying out to do. I think that's partially why things are so successful because there's some unique alchemy between the performer and the role," Harbour continued. "I feel like there was something in Hopper that had a deep need for family, and there was something in me that had it too but that I wasn't even aware of. As I began to explore this role, the role allowed me to do that in my real life," he said.

He explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live!﻿ last month what crystallized everything for him. "We were riding around beginning of pandemic - she has two kids, these beautiful daughters, 8 and 9 - and we were riding bikes out in the country trying to figure out what we were gonna do for the next year or however long it was going to take. And the little one was riding along and she was going like, 'David, dad, David, dad.' Because the D got her confused," he recalled. "And the older one got very upset with that, which I understand. She was like, 'He's not our dad! He's not our dad!'" Harbour continued: "And then younger one was like, 'Well what is he? He's kind of our dad.' She's like, 'No he's not, he's our stepdad.' And she goes, 'What is he?' And she goes, 'He's just some guy in our lives!'"

He also said that he has just a scene or two to finish up for the next season of Stranger Things on Netflix, and that they should be finished by August. There's still no release date set, of course, but we do know Hopper lives, and the cryptic title of the first episode, Chapter One: The Hellfire Club. While they were planning for a 2021 release, all signs point to 2022.