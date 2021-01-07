The bizarre "Big Dave" prop from The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie can be yours for as little as $100,000. In the original SpongeBob SquarePants movie adaptation in 2004, Baywatch star David Hasselhoff appears as himself for a special cameo to give SpongeBob and Patrick a ride on his back. A fake version of Hasselhoff's upper torso was created to achieve the effect, and it's much more horrifying in reality than it appears in the movie.

Taking to Twitter, the Hoff has revealed in a video clip that Big Dave is up for grabs to anyone with the space and some money to burn. In the video, Hasselhoff stands on Big Dave's back to give viewers an idea of just how large the prop really is. "Hi, it's David Hasselhoff. Everything goes, even Big Dave," the Knight Rider says, including a link in the caption to the "Hoff Auction" collection at Live Auctioneers.

Bidders are able to place maximum bids at this time, and the auction will take place on Jan. 23. According to the listing, the prop is estimated to sell for an amount between $750,000 and $1,500,000. The minimum bid is $100,000, though any interested buyers can put in a maximum bid for as high as they'd like. Nobody has yet placed any bids, but 41 bidders are "watching" the item, so we'll see what happens.

David Hasselhoff is known for his many classic TV roles including Dr. Snapper Foster in The Young and The Restless, Michael Knight in Knight Rider, and lifeguard Mitch Buchannon in Baywatch. He has since been appearing in various theatrical movies, often as himself in amusing cameos like the one seen in The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie. This includes roles in DodgeBall, Piranha 3DD, Ted 2, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The Hoff also starred as himself in the 2017 comedy Killing Hasselhoff that sees the actor trying to survive a would-be assassin's attempts to kill him.

If you're a huge Hasselhoff fan but $100,000 or more is outside of your price range, there are many other offerings listed as part of the collection. You can bid on Hasselhoff's actual 2006 VH1 Comeback Star of the Year Award trophy, which is currently sitting at $350. Autographed photos, scripts, clothing, posters, records, and all kinds of other merchandise are also offered. Even a mini lifeguard Baywatch tower chair signed by Hasselhoff is listed, with many other very unique items.

If you're more of a Knight Rider fan, the grand prize of them all would seem to be Hasselhoff's personal K.I.T.T. car. The automobile, described as "fully functional with full conversion," was estimated to sell for between $175,000 and $300,000, but bidders have already jacked the price up to $475,000 as of this writing. If the final sale price exceeds 25% above the reserve price, Hasselhoff will personally deliver K.I.T.T. to its new owner, and that certainly sounds like a perfect experience for a big Knight Rider fan.

To check out the complete Hoff Auction collection, head on over to Live Auctioneers.