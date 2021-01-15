While details surrounding Oscar-nominated director David O. Russell's next project remain frustratingly scarce, we do now know that the movie will be brimming with stellar performances. It has been confirmed that Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Alessandro Nivola have all joined the hugely impressive ensemble. Anyone else have stars in their eyes?

These starry additions to the cast join Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana in the currently untitled project, which is reportedly based on an original idea concocted by the five-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker. Though official details on the plot of the movie have yet to be revealed, it is believed to be centre on "unlikely partnership between a doctor and a lawyer," with the working title having previously been revealed to be Amsterdam.

Filming on the mysterious O. Russell flick is currently underway in California. New Regency's Arnon Milchan will produce alongside Matthew Budman and Anthony Katagas. New Regency will also distribute the movie through their deal with 20th Century Studios.

Russell has become known for his regular collaborations with certain actors, as well as his ability to bring together some of the most talented actors on Hollywood's A-list. The director has not released a movie since 2015's biographical comedy-drama, Joy, which starred Jennifer Lawrence as Joy Mangano, a self-made millionaire who created her own business empire. While the movie was not as well received as some of his previous endeavours, Joy did earn Lawrence an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

The movie will also mark the third time that David O. Russell and Oscar winning actor Christian Bale have worked together. The acting/directing duos first collaboration, 2010's biographical sports drama The Fighter, centers on the lives of professional boxer Micky Ward, played by Mark Wahlberg, and his older half-brother Dicky Eklund, played by Bale. Amy Adams stars as Micky's girlfriend Charlene Fleming, alongside Melissa Leo who portrays Micky and Dicky's mother, Alice Eklund-Ward. The story was inspired by the 1995 documentary that features the Eklund-Ward family, titled High on Crack Street: Lost Lives in Lowell.

The cast received universal praise for the performances, with Christian Bale once again displaying his dedication to the craft with a complete transformation, including his patented dramatic weight change, in order to play Dicky Eklund, who struggled for years with a crack cocaine addiction. His hard work was worth it, earning the actor an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Bale and Russell's second feature, 2013's American Hustle, features the actor once again transformed thanks to a stark physical change. This time, Bale packed on a belt-stretching gut to play Irving Rosenfeld, a con artist who is forced by an FBI agent to set up an elaborate sting operation on corrupt politicians, including the mayor of Camden, New Jersey. Starring alongside Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Jeremy Renner, and Jennifer Lawrence, American Hustle received an eye-popping ten nominations at the 86th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor (Bale), Best Actress (Adams), Best Supporting Actor (Cooper), and Best Supporting Actress (Lawrence).

With such a stacked cast, David O. Russell's new project is sure to fly to similar heights. This comes to us from Deadline.