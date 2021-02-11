A-list trio Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington have now been spotted in costume while filming director David O Russell's irritatingly mysterious new movie. A handful of set images have now appeared online showing the three superstars in character, finally revealing something about the project. Although the images do not give too much away, the costumes suggest that the movie could be a period drama set in the early 20th century. The suits and hats give off a heavy prohibition-era vibe, though of course they could just be on their way to a costume party.

margot robbie, christian bale and john david washington shooting david o. russell’s upcoming film pic.twitter.com/n3aprjP9Z7 — best of margot (@bestofmargot) February 8, 2021

Though official details on the plot of the David O. Russell directed movie have yet to be revealed, it is believed to be centre on "unlikely partnership between a doctor and a lawyer," with the working title having previously been revealed to be Amsterdam.

Filming on the mysterious David O. Russell flick is currently underway in California. New Regency's Arnon Milchan will produce alongside Matthew Budman and Anthony Katagas. New Regency will also distribute the movie through their deal with 20th Century Studios. The movie was initially scheduled to being production back in April last year, but, like so many other projects at the time, this was delayed amid the ongoing global situation. Well, filming has now evidently begun, and it hopefully won't be long before we find out exactly what the likes of Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington are up to.

One thing we do know about the project is that it will feature David O Russell's starriest cast yet. It was recently confirmed that Academy award winner Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Academy award nominee Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Alessandro Nivola have all joined the hugely impressive ensemble. These stellar additions to the cast join the likes of Academy award winner Christian Bale, Academy award nominee Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Academy award winner Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana in the currently untitled project, which is reportedly based on an original idea concocted by the five-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker.

Russell has become known for his regular collaborations with certain actors, as well as his ability to bring together some of the most talented actors on Hollywood's A-list. The director has not released a movie since 2015's biographical comedy-drama, Joy, which starred Jennifer Lawrence as Joy Mangano, a self-made millionaire who created her own business empire. While the movie was not as well received as some of his previous endeavours, Joy did earn Lawrence an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

The movie marks the third time that David O. Russell and Oscar winning actor Christian Bale have worked together, with the acting/directing duos first collaboration, 2010's biographical sports drama The Fighter, earning the actor an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as recovering addict and former pro-boxer Dicky Ecklund.

Their second feature, 2013's American Hustle, features another of Bale's patented physical transformations as con artist Irving Rosenfeld, with his dedication earning him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Overall, American Hustle received an eye-popping ten nominations at the 86th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress (Adams), Best Supporting Actor (Cooper), and Best Supporting Actress (Lawrence). No doubt David O Russell's upcoming project will be another awards darling. This comes to us courtesy of Twitter user @bestofmargot.