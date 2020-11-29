Hollywood is paying tribute to Star Wars legend David Prowse. The bodybuilder/actor passed away at the age of 85 after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer. While Prowse had a long career, he is best-known for being the actor underneath the iconic Darth Vader costume in the original Star Wars trilogy. James Earl Jones provided the voice, but the memorable menacing movements were all done by Prowse in A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi.

When it came time to voice Darth Vader, George Lucas and crew did not think that Dave Prowse's West Country accent was what was needed to voice the villainous Vader. Regardless, David Prowse was Vader and some of his co-stars are now paying tribute to him on social media. "So sad to hear David Prowse has passed," Mark Hamill tweeted. "He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader. Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him."

C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels tweeted, "More sad news. Dave has gone. I don't think 3PO ever faced Vader's mighty presence on set, other than as a bag of bits on Chewie's shoulders in the carbon freezer. But Dave's iconic figure dominated the finished film in '77 and has done so ever since. And will continue to do so." Lando Calrissian actor Bill Dee Williams says, "Incredibly sad to hear Dave Prowse has passed. It was a great gift to work with him and an honor to call him my friend." Prowse only showed up in the original Star Wars trilogy and made a few appearances for products, including video games and board games, over the years.

Baby Driver director Edgar Wright also took some time to pay tribute to David Prowse. "As a kid Dave Prowse couldn't be more famous to me; stalking along corridors as evil incarnate in the part of Darth Vader & stopping a whole generation of kiddies from being mown down in street as the Green Cross Code man," he tweeted. "Rest in Peace, Bristol's finest." Actor Joe Manganiello was also a big fan of Prowse's portrayal of Darth Vader. You can read what he had to say below.

"David Prowse as Darth Vader was BRILLIANT. He was so unbelievably magical in that suit. I've watched Empire so many times with the sound off just to watch how he moved. His physical choices were as iconic as James' voice to me & aside from all of that he was such a nice man."

Daniel Logan, who played young Boba Fett in Attack of the Clones tweeted, "Darth Vader wouldn't be the same without you in the costume. We had many fun times & laughs at cons together over the years. Glad to have been able to call you a friend. Rest now and be one with the Force!" The Mandalorian star and director Carl Weathers says, "RIP David Prowse. That stature contributed so much to Darth Vader's legend." BBC News was the first to announce the death of David Prowse.

#DaveProwse has passed away. #fanfamily We knew him best as #DarthVader Dave got me into shape/trained me for my Role in Matador. He was a genuine, kind, loving man, loved life, family, fitness and his fans. Dave was a huge part of our #confamily his smile will be missed. Jb pic.twitter.com/t91c5JCcTS — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) November 29, 2020

Dave Prowse, the original Darth Vader has passed away. One night at a convention bar, Mike Perkins and I got to talk with him for a bit. We figured everyone was always asking him about Star Wars, so we asked him about his time as Green Cross Code Man. Which he was very proud of. pic.twitter.com/mxf9GXjdMU — 𝙳𝚊𝚗 𝚂𝚕𝚘𝚝𝚝 (@DanSlott) November 29, 2020

David Prowse, thank you for bringing my childhood to life by embodying one of the greatest villains in cinema history. But as @HamillHimself said, you are so much more than the man behind the mask. Your considerable achievements in life are an example to so many. Thank you. RIP. — Liam McIntyre (@Liam_J_McIntyre) November 29, 2020

I went to my first convention when I was 12 in 1983. My dad drove us 60 miles to LA to see David Prowse. But when we got there I was too scared to approach him for an autograph. 34 years later in 2016 he was signing across from me and sooo... (He was a very nice man.) pic.twitter.com/mjZTqakSsg — Rikki Simons (@rikkisimons) November 29, 2020

RIP Dave Prowse. I hope you’re up there sharing a pint and a story with the boys. #DarthVader#DaveProwse#RIPDaveProwse#StarWarspic.twitter.com/XoUtq2YihW — Peter Mayhew Foundation (@TheWookieeRoars) November 29, 2020

“I’d worked in A Clockwork Orange with Stanley Kubrick and, since Stanley was such a prestigious director, this opened up all sorts of doors for me.” David Prowse, 1 July, 1935 - 28 November, 2020. pic.twitter.com/QdI2gxUJjY — Stanley Kubrick (@StanleyKubrick) November 29, 2020

You can truly see the level of dislike from the @starwars franchise who has yet to acknowledge the passing of Their Original Darth Vader, David Prowse. Time to let your anger fade and acknowledge this man’s passing. — steve_grad (@Steve_Grad) November 29, 2020

David Prowse (1935-2020): the actor who inhabited one of the iconic villains of my formative years, RIP. pic.twitter.com/n4S8Oi3VgU — Kenneth Oppel (@kennethoppel) November 29, 2020