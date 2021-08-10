Life might be imitating art as there are rumors swirling that Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have started dating. For ten seasons on the popular comedy series, Aniston played Rachel Green alongside Schwimmer's Ross Geller. Their on again, off again relationship was one of the show's most compelling ongoing storylines, culminating with Rachel and Ross winding up together for good at the very end.

Two decades after the series ended its run, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer joined their other Friends co-stars for the HBO Max special Friends: The Reunion. One big takeaway for many Friends fans was that the two confessed that they harbored real-life feelings for one another during the sitcom's earlier seasons. At the time, it apparently didn't amount to much more than a fleeting crush, but it seems to be that the actors are finally giving it a try for real.

Per a new report by Closer, an unnamed source close to the two said, "After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA."

"They've been spending time at Jen's home, where she's cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing," they added. "They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen's favorite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them."

Previously, Aniston publicly addressed the possibility of a real-life relationship with Schwimmer during an interview on The Howard Stern Show. When Stern pressed her on if they'd ever had a fling, Aniston said it never happened, but that she would have happily done so if the timing had been right. She went on to clarify that both had always been attached to other people and the opportunity to date never really presented itself.

"I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened. But no," Aniston said. "We were in relationships, it was always never the right time. And it wouldn't have worked. The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channelled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that's maybe why it resonated the way it did."

Things may have been heating back up between the two after the Friends reunion special. Straight up, Schwimmer revealed that he "had a major crush on Jen" during the first season. To that, Aniston replied that "it was reciprocated."

"At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that," Schwimmer added.

"I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is on national television.' And sure enough, it was," Aniston responded.

Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000-05. She later married Justin Theroux in 2015, but the pair divorced in 2017. Meanwhile, Schwimmer just so happened to get divorced in 2017 as well after marrying Zoë Buckman in 2010. You can watch Friends and Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max. This news comes to us from Closer.