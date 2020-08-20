Dax Shepard, star of Parenthood and The Ranch, suffered a major accident on his motorcycle and will need surgery. The actor made the reveal on a recent episode of his Armchair Expert podcast. Though Shepard is quite banged up and spent some time in the emergency room, he is in one piece.

According to Dax Shepard's account of the incident, he was at Sonoma Raceway in California on his motorcycle. After braking a little too hard, Shepard went over the handlebars and, as a result, suffered four broken ribs, a broken clavicle and re-injured four fingers that he had previously broken. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard, hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards. I was totally at blame. I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn't go anywhere. I clipped their bumper and I went over the handlebars and I landed pretty hard."

The 45-year-old actor, who is currently gearing up to become one of the new hosts of the rebooted Top Gear America, says he was yelled at by employees at the racetrack. He also described the accident as a "little demoralizing." Surprisingly, Shepard wanted to ride some more. So, after sitting with ice on his shoulder and hand for more than an hour, he returned for two additional sessions on the track. Shepard realized the severity of his injuries and went to the emergency room the next day.

"I've been at the hospital for seven hours today. The final tally was four broken ribs, the clavicle's broken in three places, and I need surgery."

This also isn't the first time Dax Shepard has been injured while participating in some motor-based recreation. As The Good Place star Kristen Bell, his wife, revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Shepard crushed the bones in his hand during an off-roading incident. Shepard posted an update on Instagram later to quell his concerned fans. Bell can be seen in the background of the photo, which shows off the actor's injury-covered body.

"Thank you Armcherries for all the well wishes and concern. I'm in one piece and spirits are high. Sorry for causing concern."

Some in the comments section, including comedian Whitney Cummings, remarked at Kristen Bell's expression. She replied to Cummings saying, "Just politely shaking my head at his nonsense." Amazingly, Dax Shepard is not interested in giving up riding motorcycles following the accident. He said he "might be willing to quit for the remainder of 2020." Though he did say on the podcast that he felt guilty for making Bell worry.

Aside from his upcoming gig on Top Gear America, Shepard most recently starred on ABC's Bless This Mess. The show concluded its run earlier this year after two seasons. You can check out the photo for yourself from Dax Shepard's Instagram.